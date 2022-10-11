app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Straive appoints Josh Blair as its Chairman

Ottobre 11, 2022

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Straive (erstwhile SPi Global), a leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data to leading global organizations, has appointed Josh Blair as its Non-Executive Chairman.

Josh is the CEO and Co-Founder of EdTech innovator Impro.AI. Additionally, Josh is the Vice Chair at TELUS International, the Governance Chair at Neighbourly Pharmacies, and a partner at Esplanade Ventures. Prior to 2020, Josh enjoyed 25 years working at TELUS Corporation, most recently as Group President overseeing TELUS International, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture, TELUS Business Solutions, and TELUS Ventures.

“We are thrilled to have Josh Blair join our Board as the Non-Executive Chair. Josh has had a tremendous impact while leading various digital transformation programs, and we look forward to drawing on his experience and acumen as we continue to transform Straive,” said Ratan Datta, President and CEO of Straive.

“We have enjoyed working with Josh over several years at TELUS International, and his leadership has been a catalyst to the success of his companies. We look forward to his Chairmanship at Straive as the company continues its growth journey and achieves new heights,” said Jimmy Mahtani, Managing Director of Baring Private Equity Asia.

“As Chairman of Straive, I am excited about the opportunity of working with Baring Private Equity Asia, the board, and the management team to continue to transform Straive, with its investments in high caliber talent and digital technologies focused on delivering the highest quality of services to its clients,” said Josh Blair.

About Straive (erstwhile SPi Global)

Straive is a market-leading content technology enterprise that provides data services, subject matter expertise (SME), and technology solutions to multiple domains, such as research content, e-Learning/EdTech, and data/information providers. With a client base scoping 30 countries worldwide, Straive’s multi-geographical resource pool is strategically located in seven countries: Singapore (headquarters), India, Philippines, USA, Nicaragua, Vietnam, and UK.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891596/Straive_TM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/straive-appoints-josh-blair-as-its-chairman-301644640.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Articoli correlati:

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl