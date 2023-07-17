Study Proves iTind Treatment for Enlarged Prostate Lasts More than Four Years

Luglio 17, 2023

– HAMBURG, Germany, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Olympus Corporation, a global medical technology company, announced publication of study data demonstrating that the minimally invasive iTind™ treatment provides long-lasting relief of more than four years for people suffering from the symptoms of an enlarged prostate, also known as BPH.

The long-term study data demonstrates that the iTind procedure leads to significant and durable reduction of BPH-related LUTS (lower urinary tract symptoms) and improved IPSS (International Prostate Symptom Score) and QoL (Quality of Life) for over 50 months and up to 79 months (6.6 years) following treatment.1

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients could not be examined in-person for functional testing at the >48-month follow-up. Hence, the protocol was adapted so that data regarding long-term symptoms’ relief, (IPSS), QoL improvement and the need for re-treatment could be gathered telephonically.

The study was funded by Medi-Tate, a wholly owned subsidiary of Olympus Corporation.

