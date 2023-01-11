Style3D Announces Acquisition of Assyst

Gennaio 11, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Style3D, a leading digital solution provider in the global fashion industry today announced it has acquired Assyst. Headquartered in Munich, with more than 35 years of experience, Assyst is a leading fashion technology company that operates in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Through this acquisition, Style3D will gain a strong foothold in Europe’s fashion technology market. The move will enable Style3D to extend its 2D and 3D CAD-integration systems and become uniquely positioned as a solution provider offering fashion companies a 3D-centric, all-in-one, seamless system. This will not only shorten development times but will also help enhance the efficiency of products to market, thus reducing company costs and associated waste.

Announcing the acquisition, Eric Liu, CEO and Founder of Style3D said, “Our combined strengths, comprising Assyst’s industry experience and Style3D’s Original Simulation Engine, will create a joint force in the global fashion technology ecosystem, helping companies transform through 3D digitalization. In addition, Assyst’s local service capability will also allow Style3D customers to accelerate their adoption of digitalization.”

“We are delighted to become part of the Style3D family,” Hans Peter Hiemer, Managing Director of Assyst said, “and looking forward to better serving the needs of the global fashion market together.”

About Style3D

Founded in 2015, Style3D is a leading digital solution provider in the global fashion industry. Style3D has built a digital fashion infrastructure by utilizing its Original Simulation Engine as the base technology, industrial-level software and 3D design integration and collaboration platform. At present, from fabric measurement, simulation design, design review, online modification to visual effect display, Style3D provides a complete digital solution for different businesses in the fashion industry and has served thousands of fashion companies worldwide.

Style3D is a global company with R&D center in China and US, and has businesses in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific region. The team brings together diverse and cross-border international talents such as scientists, engineers, designers and artists.

About Assyst

Assyst is the market leader for fashion technology in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and is a key partner for digitization in the apparel industry. With an end-to-end approach and integrated systems for 3D, CAD, marker-making and order optimization, Assyst links development and production and helps to develop, produce and market apparel competitively and successfully. The know-how and expertise of around 120 employees at Assyst’s Munich and Milan sites, together with more than 35 years of experience in apparel industry technology, enable the company to develop end-to-end solutions that help the industry to produce sustainable, fast, and profitably. Assyst operates around the world and has partners in over 50 countries.

