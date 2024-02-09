app-menu Social mobile

Sungold Solar’s Innovative Products Shine at Genera 2024

Febbraio 9, 2024

– MADRID, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As a global leading solar technology innovator, Sungold Solar is leading the solar industry trend at Genera 2024 in Spain, showcasing its newly developed solar products. The exhibition is the largest and most influential exhibition in Spain dedicated to environmental protection and energy, attracting the participation of elites from the global environmental protection and energy industry.

Rapid Rise of New Energy

With the Spanish government’s new energy support policy, new energy has been developing rapidly in Spain, and Genera has become an ideal trade platform for new energy and environmental protection enterprises to enter the Spanish market, creating a new market for solar energy products.

Sungold Solar at Genera 2024

Product Highlights

HP-D-400W Portable Solar Panel: Sungold Solar’s HP-D-400W Portable Solar Panel is certified by IEC TS 63163, with an IP68 waterproof rating, which is suitable for all kinds of portable power stations. The lightweight design ensures high power output and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Colorful Thin Frame Balcony Solar Panel: The solar solution for anytime, anywhere. As thin as 8mm, it’s plug-and-play, easy to disassemble, and includes everything users need to get started.

TF Series 120W Flexible Solar Panel: Sungold Solar’s TF series flexible solar panel fits any curved surface. It has also passed Sungold’s stomp test and is a great solar solution for off-grid environments such as RVs and camping.

10W Colorful Rigid Solar Panel: The perfect combination of aesthetics and energy efficiency. Supports personalized customization and provides a unique and aesthetically pleasing energy-saving solution for homes.

Sungold Solar Chairman Lu Weiwen stated, “Genera 2024 is an excellent platform for showcasing our latest solar technology and product innovations. We hope to share experiences with global peers, expand collaboration, and collectively promote the sustainable development of the solar industry through this exhibition.”

About Sungold Solar

Sungold Solar is a company dedicated to the research and development as well as production of solar energy technology, with 16 years of experience in solar energy production. The company’s main business includes the design and manufacturing of non-standard solar components, providing customized services to meet the diverse needs of customers.

Media Contact

Company Name: Sungold SolarContact Person: Karen LongEmail: sales@sungoldsolar.cnPhone: +86-(0)755-2968 5821Website: https://www.sungoldsolar.com/

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2321466/Sungold_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungold-solars-innovative-products-shine-at-genera-2024-302058045.html

