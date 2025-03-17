Skip to main content
Sungrow Hydrogen Wins the Largest Share in the Bid for China’s National 100,000-Ton Green Methanol Project: Pioneering Green Hydrogen Innovation for a Carbon-Neutral Future

17 Marzo 2025

HEFEI, China, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow Hydrogen has secured the largest share of the hydrogen production equipment contract for China Coal Ordos Energy Chemical’s “100,000-ton Liquid Sunshine” Demonstration Project, a national green hydrogen flagship initiative. The company will deliver 16 alkaline electrolyzers (1,200 Nm³/h each) and integrated gas-liquid separation and purification systems, reinforcing its leadership in large-scale industrial green hydrogen solutions.

The USD 680 million project integrates renewables, hydrogen, and ESS to decarbonize coal-based industries. Key components include:

As the core component of the project, Sungrow Hydrogen’s flexible green hydrogen production system meets stringent requirements for continuous and stable operation, efficiently coupling with fluctuating renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. It enables large-scale green hydrogen production and the application validation of green hydrogen-to-methanol conversion, providing replicable low-carbon transition pathways for high-carbon industries such as coal chemical engineering, critical for commercial scalability.

With multiple large-scale green hydrogen projects advancing worldwide, Sungrow Hydrogen continues to drive the global transition from pilot demonstrations to industrial-scale green hydrogen adoption.

About Sungrow HydrogenA leader in water electrolysis hydrogen production technology, Sungrow Hydrogen empowers industries to achieve net-zero targets through innovative hydrogen solutions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sungrow-hydrogen-wins-the-largest-share-in-the-bid-for-chinas-national-100-000-ton-green-methanol-project-pioneering-green-hydrogen-innovation-for-a-carbon-neutral-future-302403024.html

