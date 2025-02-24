SUNMI V3 Family Globally Launched: 3rd Gen Flagship Shines at EuroCIS 2025

24 Febbraio 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From February 18-20, 2025, SUNMI unveiled its latest Android flagship, the third-generation products, at the EuroCIS retail technology exhibition in Düsseldorf, Germany. This marked the global debut of the V3 Family. SUNMI also showcased its enhanced software capabilities and comprehensive global services with localized solutions.

Global Premiere of V3 Family, Guiding Full-Scenario Business Digitalization

At EuroCIS 2025, SUNMI unveiled its V3 Family smart mobile terminals, enhancing its product lineup as the “world’s top-selling Android mobile device” (Nielsen 2023). This series boasts a sleek 16.7mm ultra-thin design, a 6.75-inch high-definition display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8-core 2.4GHz processor with Hyper-WiFi technology. It also integrates eSIM for global roaming and SoftPOS capabilities for contactless payment. Features such as laser barcode scanning, fingerprint recognition, and a variety of accessories, along with a 50mm high-capacity printer and dual printing modules, ensure versatility for various scenarios—whether it’s QR code ordering in restaurants, PDAs in retail management, or online order taking. By merging advanced software and hardware, the SUNMI V3 Family redefines business mobile terminals with its “multi-functional versatility,” empowering global merchants to boost operational efficiency and usher in a new era of smart business.

Following its debut at the NRF exhibition in January, SUNMI’s new third-generation Android flagship has made its first appearance in Europe, offering a refreshed commercial experience. At SUNMI booth, the diverse range of products captivated attendees, including the Commercial PAD with multiple sizes, accessories, and interfaces, the FLEX 3 with its modular and flexible design, the T3 Family, which is an ideal digital partner for high-end retail, and the P3 Family that seamlessly integrates ordering and payment. The groundbreaking L3 further expanded application scenarios, drawing numerous onlookers to engage and marvel at the innovations on display.

Embracing the New Era of Digital Transformation.

During this EuroCIS event, SUNMI also collaborated with numerous European ecosystem partners for multiple sharing sessions. Partners such as Lundi Matin from France shared cutting-edge solutions co-created with SUNMI for the retail and service industries. Octobox from Germany shared the trends of payment localization in Europe and their cooperation with SUNMI. SmartStore AG shared the integration solution of membership marketing and self-checkout built with SUNMI’s 3rd-generation products. Dutch fintech company STP shared an end-to-end payment security solution with local certification. Speedy Kasse demonstrated how to integrate SUNMI’s smart payment scales to digitalize German supermarkets. NEXI, Hanseatic POS and VIVA shared insights with the audience on global and European payment trends of the future.

Leading the Way to a Smart and Green Future

Strictly complying with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and local requirements to keep sensitive data within borders, SUNMI has established local cloud platforms in Europe and North America to manage local devices particularly, ensuring enhanced safety and confidence for local customers. The local cloud management of local devices builds a secure digital foundation compliant with EU regulations for European clients. Additionally, the newly introduced dual-system smart terminal— SUNMI SUPER Solution allows for seamless switching between Android and Windows systems, meanwhile, running different system software on the same device, which significantly reduce the costs on deployment and hardware. The energy-efficient ARM architecture enables devices to be more power-efficient, aligning with sustainable development principles to drive green transformation in European retail industry. SUNMI’s 3rd generation Android flagship devices features cross-platform software compatibility, meeting diverse requirements in retail, food and beverage (F&B) and various scenarios. It drives the low-carbon transformation of the European POS market through its innovative approach as “one device, multiple systems”.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/sunmi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunmi-v3-family-globally-launched-3rd-gen-flagship-shines-at-eurocis-2025-302383021.html