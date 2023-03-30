app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sunport Power attends the Solar Solutions International 2023

Marzo 30, 2023

AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sunport Power Corp., Ltd attended the Solar Solutions International 2023 held at Expo Haarlemmermeer Amsterdam (Netherlands) from 14th to 17th March.

Solar Solutions International is the largest trade fair for solar energy in Northwestern Europe. To stand out from hundreds of exhibitors, Sunport Power showed up several competitive products at booth G23 and attracted a lot of customers.

The S-Flex series flexible modules are developed based on MWT back contact technology. The busbar-free design increases the cell conversion efficiency and meets the European clients’ requirement for beauty. It has the feature of 2.98kg/㎡ weight, 2.5mm thickness and 0.3m minimum bending radius. The futures of lightweight, thin, soft, flexible and high efficiency make it the best choice for various residential, commercial and industrial rooftops. It also wins European client’s praise with its lead-free manufacturing process.

To be fit to different curved roofs and outdoor mobile charge scenarios, Sunport Power also brought its customized small dimension module and foldable solar panel. The newly developed foldable solar panel provides an integrated professional solution for special application scenarios of outdoor activities especially for camping, boating, travel.

Driven by technology innovation, Sunport Power persists to develop and manufacture products based on MWT back contact technology and will lead the next generation MWT technology and TOPCon cell technology to bring clients more efficient and more qualified products and solutions.

ContactYuxin Mayuxin.ma@sunportpower.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044059/Sunport_Power_Solar_Solution_2023.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunport-power-attends-the-solar-solutions-international-2023-301786024.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Snaipay Match Sponsor di Inter-Fiorentina sabato 1° aprile, Stadio San Siro

(Adnkronos) – Dal 1° al 30 aprile online il concorso che dà la possibilità di vincere ogni giorno…

Un ponte di comunicazione nel Dongying tra Cina e Italia eretto dall’italiano Federico

DONGYING, Cina, 30 marzo 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nel 2014 Federico dall’Italia e sua moglie, la cine…

PacketFabric and Unitas Global Complete Merger

Creating the leader in software-defined and fully programmable networking from the Edge to Everyw…

Wemade signs strategic partnerships with three North American game developers, aims to add three games to its lineup

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Wemade, a South Korean gaming and blockchain g…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl