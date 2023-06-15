app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

Giugno 15, 2023

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to enable SUNRATE customers to send and receive funds directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards.

At the start of this year, SUNRATE also launched its Visa virtual commercial card as part of its holistic online travel solution. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.

“Being a global FinTech company, SUNRATE and Visa share the same commitment to modernise money movement, by focusing on the security, competency and transparency of cross-border payments for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with Visa accentuates the pros that combination brings to recognising this common commitment for our customers globally,” said Qincheng Wang, Head of Product, SUNRATE.

Deepan Dagur, Head of Money Movement, Asia Pacific, Visa said, “The appetite for quicker and more accessible cross-border payments continues to grow as businesses look for better ways to pay and be paid.  Together with SUNRATE, Visa is simplifying cross-border payments by being the single connection point for clients to move money easily and efficiently.”

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading solution provider and have enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 150+ countries and regions with our cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global headquarters in Singapore and offices in China, Indonesia and UK, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBS Bank and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-enhances-cross-border-payment-capabilities-with-visa-direct-301836525.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Intersec successfully deploys Croatia’s new national public warning system

PARIS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intersec announces the successful deployment of its cutting-…

A Statement by the Chief Technology Officers of seven of the world’s major aviation manufacturers

LE BOURGET, France, 15 June 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Over a decade ago the aviation industry was the …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl