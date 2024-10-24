app-menu Social mobile

Sunwoda Energy and Gryphon Energy Forge Partnership for 1.6GWh Energy Storage Project in Australia

24 Ottobre 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sunwoda Energy has signed a partnership and collaboration agreement with Gryphon Energy during the All-Energy Australia 2024 event, committing to a significant 1.6GWh energy storage project. The signing ceremony featured Rob Mailler, Director of Gryphon Energy, and Terry Yuan, General Manager of Global Business of Sunwoda Energy.

Located in Queensland, this project will become one of Australia’s largest energy storage initiatives, with delivery, grid connection, and operation expected in 2026. Upon completion, it will greatly enhance the stability, reliability, and flexibility of both the state and national power grids.

Given the project’s massive scale and complex management, there are high demands for grid support and operational services. To meet these challenges, Sunwoda Energy will implement its advanced NoahX 5MWh liquid cooling energy storage system, featuring the company’s self-developed 314Ah cells, and leverage industry-leading Reverse DC Coupling technology. This approach will provide tailored energy storage solutions, ensuring the project’s high-quality delivery.

As a global leader in integrated energy storage solutions, Sunwoda Energy is committed to expanding its presence in international markets, with Australia being a primary focus. Earlier this year, in August, Sunwoda Energy successfully connected a 5MW/11MWh project in New South Wales to the grid. This project, recognized as one of Australia’s most representative solar-storage demonstration plants, has significantly improved the flexibility of photovoltaic generation, offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for local energy storage initiatives.

The collaboration between Sunwoda Energy and Gryphon Energy marks a significant step toward jointly developing the energy storage market in Australia, with a commitment to providing safe and reliable power storage system solutions for Australian customers. This agreement is not only a milestone in the partnership but also provides momentum and support for global energy development. In the future, both parties will continue to deepen their collaboration, contributing to the sustainable development of global clean energy.

About Sunwoda Energy

As a subsidiary of Sunwoda Group, Sunwoda Energy specializes in comprehensive energy storage solutions, including network energy, residential/C&I/utility ESS, and smart energy solutions. Sunwoda offers integrated Source-Grid-Load-Storage-Cloud solutions, with comprehensive services covering sales, investment, construction, and operational management across the entire product lifecycle.

CONTACT: Zeng Edward, zengqinghua@sunwoda.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2539410/Sunwoda_Energy_Gryphon_Energy_Forge_Partnership_1_6_GWh_Energy.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunwoda-energy-and-gryphon-energy-forge-partnership-for-1-6gwh-energy-storage-project-in-australia-302285787.html

