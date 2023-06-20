SUSE Advances Capabilities to its Comprehensive Software Stack to Help Customers Accelerate Digital Transformation

Giugno 20, 2023

MUNICH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (SUSECON 2023) –SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today at SUSECON announced new advanced capabilities to help customers accelerate digital transformation as a part of its mission to best secure IT infrastructure and accelerate digital trust.

“Every enterprise must maximize their business resilience to face increasingly sophisticated, and potentially devastating, digital attacks,” said Dr. Thomas Di Giacomo, Chief Technology and Product Officer of SUSE. “That means they need to get serious about the security posture of their complex workloads, particularly AI/ML platforms where the protection of customer data is under intense scrutiny. SUSE’s approach to supply chain security along with the latest announcements allow customers to safely adapt the advantages of a cloud native world and to secure their digital business.”

A new trend report sponsored by SUSE found that more than 88% of respondents reported experiencing more than one cloud-related security incident in the past year. SUSE is in the business of protecting customer data and helping customers stay ahead of threats. To address these concerns, SUSE continues to build out its infrastructure security stack to ensure that customers, partners and open source communities can safely run their application workloads no matter if it’s in the cloud, in the edge or in data-centers to make their business more resilient.

Introducing a new level of Linux security for cloud native

The latest version of SUSE’s flagship enterprise Linux platform, SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 5 (SLE 15 SP5) is designed to deliver high-performance computing capabilities which are essential for AI/ML workloads and works in lockstep with Rancher, the world’s most widely adopted Kubernetes platform. SLE 15 SP5 further extends Live Patching capabilities improving business continuity, security and compliance as well as further enhances SLE’s reputation as the industry’s most secure Linux platform with the highest levels of industry certifications. Highlights include:

Securing the digital enterprise with full lifecycle container security for Kubernetes

SUSE’s report also found that 88% of respondents agreed that their teams would mitigate more workloads in cloud and to the edge if they knew their data couldn’t be tampered with. To ensure customers and partners are protected, Rancher by SUSE builds off its spring 2023 launch with new security-focused product updates that include optimized storage, support for hardened VMs, and improved vulnerability and compliance management.

In addition, new experimental features include: the implementation of the full Rancher management console built into Harvester for faster deployment of Rancher as well as the release of ‘bare metal mode’ in Harvester, which is designed to give users the ability to run and manage VMs and containers in Kubernetes clusters.

SUSE is continuing its investment with cloud service providers across its business. In July, SUSE NeuVector will be available on the AWS Marketplace, giving AWS customers self-service access to full lifecycle, zero-trust container security with pay-as-you-go pricing. NeuVector provides unsurpassed visibility into Kubernetes infrastructure, zero-trust controls to prevent runtime attacks, and supply chain security with vulnerability and compliance scanning and security policy as code. In addition, SUSE NeuVector will also be available on Azure and Google Cloud later this summer.

Improving usability and security in distributed environments

SUSE Edge 2.0 gets support from adding Akri as a component of SUSE Edge for discovering and scheduling workloads for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including sensors, control systems, cameras and more. This allows for managing industrial IoT devices declaratively along with the rest of the stack. This improves IT/OT integrations and reusability of configuration as well as provides a path to a self-healing cluster.

Partner and customer testimonials

“More than 20 years ago, we were the first large industrial company in Germany to build a Linux cluster based on SLES. Since then, open source technology has become a key element of our corporate strategy. The results we have achieved together with SUSE since then show that our decision was exactly right.” – Dr. Thomas Kronseder, Head of Linux Team, MTU Aero Engines AG

“We are pleased to have SUSE as a partner who shares our belief that the telecom industry needs a common blueprint for an industrial-grade cloud-native telco cloud stack covering best in class in security, energy and network performance requirements. This is essential to bring the integration effort for cloud-native network functions down to a level where it becomes feasible for telecom operators to run their CNFs from different vendors on any open source telco cloud stack. We have a unique opportunity to make this a reality through the first Linux Foundation Europe hosted project, Sylva, where we are working together to span infrastructure to bare metal and edge, opening the door to new business cases with similar requirements, such as aerospace and others. This will bring huge benefits to the entire ecosystem, unlocking the true benefits of cloud-native technology, with high resilience and better reliability, for operators to achieve new operating models, paving the road towards Network Reliability Engineers (NRE).” – Philippe Ensarguet, VP Software Engineering, Orange

“Sustainably and securely meeting cloud computing performance demands requires energy-efficient, specialized processing alongside a strong software ecosystem. Our ongoing work with SUSE to expand the SUSE Linux Enterprise portfolio enables the Arm ecosystem to bring their innovative solutions to market faster on a well-established OS like SLE Micro, with confidence in security proven by its achieving PSA Certified Level 1.” – Andrew Wafaa, senior director of software communities, Arm

Arm is a leading example of how SUSE’s partner ecosystem continually adapts to offer timely and effective solutions to customers. SUSE Linux Enterprise has been the first Enterprise OS to support the Arm ® architecture, and now SLE Micro has been PSA Certified. In addition, Arm currently provides support for K3s and Longhorn, with support for RKE2, Rancher Prime and NeuVector by SUSE in the works.

For more information about how SUSE is building digital trust for its customers visit www.suse.com/digital-trust/ and to learn the latest on SUSE’s products, register for SUSECON Digital here: www.suse.com/susecon/.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the ability to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

