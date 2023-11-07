SUSE Enhances Cloud Native Portfolio to Manage Diverse Cloud Native Environments at Scale

Novembre 7, 2023

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — (KubeCon North America) — SUSE®, the company behind SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), Rancher and NeuVector, today announced the availability of Rancher Prime 2.0, enhancing customers’ ability to manage heterogeneous, multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments securely and at scale. SUSE also revealed updates to Rancher community edition, SLE Micro 5.5 and the future of SUSE Edge. The latest updates continue to meet the diverse needs of the developer while furthering SUSE’s mission to provide choice.

“With Rancher Prime we continue our focus on enhancing customer productivity by providing a simple and secure container management experience for their entire infrastructure including data center, multiple clouds, and the Edge,” said Peter Smails, general manager of Enterprise Container Management, SUSE. “The release of Rancher 2.8 also demonstrates our continued commitment to our open source community users providing them with enhanced tooling and expanded Rancher extensibility.”

Helping customers get more value from Kubernetes with Rancher Prime 2.0

Interoperable by design, Rancher Prime 2.0, SUSE’s commercial enterprise subscription, delivers even more value and support for customers:

Rancher Prime customer, Michael Nichols, Information Security Architect, Toyota Material Handling added, “Toyota is about lean management, and having the ability to spend cycles on other priorities instead of on a manually built system is indeed a big win. It used to take us hours or even days to work on an outage, but we haven’t had to do that since implementing Rancher Prime.”

Expanded Kubernetes support and Rancher platform enhancementsRancher 2.8 is now generally available with new features including:

Increasing security for containers at edge

SLE Micro 5.5, the ultra-reliable, lightweight operating system purpose-built for containerized and virtualized workloads, now allows users to download container and workload images from trusted registries. It also lets them transfer and integrate images for use in air-gapped environments. This allows processes to be created where direct access to registries is either not desired or not possible. Integrating compliance checks when transferring images into air-gapped environments is essential for maintaining security and the integrity of edge environments.

Positioning SUSE Edge for the future of Industrial IoT

For the first time this week, SUSE demos an early integration for SUSE Edge targeting the IIoT space, which will be available in 2024. Using Edge IIoT organizations can transition smoothly from legacy technologies to using modern edge workloads based on containers, Kubernetes and open standards.

In early 2024, SUSE will expand its partnerships for edge solutions with Buoyant and Synadia.

For more information about Rancher by SUSE, stop by booth C4 at KubeCon & CloudNativeCon North America or visit, www.rancher.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE Linux Enterprise (SLE), Rancher and NeuVector. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

Media contact

Natalie Paffmann, SUSE

Email: natalie.kelley@suse.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suse-enhances-cloud-native-portfolio-to-manage-diverse-cloud-native-environments-at-scale-301978813.html