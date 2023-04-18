SUSE Expands Open, Interoperable Strategy with the Latest Version of Rancher

Aprile 18, 2023

AMSTERDAM, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, today announced the release of Rancher 2.7.2. The latest update to the most widely adopted Kubernetes management platform includes extensibility enhancements designed to foster even stronger eco-system adoption. SUSE also expanded the enterprise-grade value of its open source commercial subscription for Rancher with the latest release of Rancher Prime, as well as delivered updates to its popular open source projects like Rancher Desktop, and re-launched its free training portal, Rancher Academy.

“As the Kubernetes ecosystem expands and becomes more complex, innovation, interoperability, and simplicity have never been more important. Our free-to-use Rancher UI extension framework empowers users and independent software vendors (ISVs) to create customized user experiences, significantly enhancing the operationalization of their entire Kubernetes environment,” said Peter Smails, General Manager of Enterprise Container Management at SUSE.

Smails believes that Rancher’s UI extension framework will be especially popular with SUSE’s global network of technology partners. The SUSE One Partner Program now incorporates the ‘Tested & Certified – Rancher Extension’ certification, which allows partners to build and host extensions from within Rancher’s application catalog and validate its reliability through this new certification criteria. The updated program encourages more collaboration and interoperability across the Rancher partner ecosystem and is backed by support from the Rancher Prime subscription.

Customizing the Kubernetes experience for Rancher users

SUSE continues to extend its leadership position as the world’s most widely deployed Kubernetes management platform with the release of Rancher 2.7.2. The new Rancher UI extension framework decouples the UI functionality from Rancher Manager and provides users with the ability to independently extend and enhance the Rancher UI. This gives users the capability to build on top of the Rancher platform and better integrate Rancher into their environments by building custom, peer-developed or Rancher-developed UI extensions.

Available today are three Rancher-developed extensions, including:

SUSE’s strategy for Rancher is to provide the core power of hybrid and multi-cloud multi-cluster management, and for extension providers to deliver a highly customized user experience to their customers within the same pane of glass.

Maintaining momentum across innovation projects

SUSE’s commitment to open source innovation does not stop with Rancher. SUSE continues to use its extensive portfolio of open source projects as an innovation sandbox, with recent updates including:

Continued investment in community education

Rancher Academy, the free educational platform designed to help users get started with Rancher and Kubernetes, is back with more courses covering topics such as Kubernetes, Container Fundamentals, Rancher Multi-cluster Management, Container Security, and more.

“Cloud-native expertise remains one of the biggest inhibitors to Kubernetes’ adoption,” said Tom Callway, VP Product Marketing & Community at SUSE. “By re-launching Rancher Academy, our aim is to help demystify the complexities of cloud-native platforms like Kubernetes and break down the barriers faced by users when deploying new workloads. With Rancher Academy, the Rancher users now have a free, high quality educational resource to increase their Kubernetes knowledge, helping users build faster and more securely.”

Enhancing performance and resiliency for Rancher Prime customers

Following Rancher Prime’s availability in December 2022, SUSE added new value-added components to the enterprise commercial subscription designed to help enterprise customers improve performance and resiliency of their enterprise-grade production clusters.

Through the latest Rancher Prime capabilities, customers will be able to:

For more information about Rancher by SUSE, stop by booth D1 at KubeCon Europe or visit, www.rancher.com.

