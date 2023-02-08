SUSE Introduces an Open and Flexible Infrastructure Platform to Future-Proof Telecom Modernization

Febbraio 8, 2023

SUSE’s new telco platform, developed in collaboration with leading telco operators, will provide the flexibility that operators need to future-proof their network infrastructure.

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SUSE®, a global leader in innovative, open and secure enterprise-grade solutions, today announced SUSE Adaptive Telco Infrastructure Platform (ATIP), a telco-optimized edge computing platform that enables telecom companies to accelerate and future-proof modernization of their networks. It achieves this with an open and flexible infrastructure that adapts easily to future needs, is optimized for telco-grade performance, and simplifies operations at scale.

Unlike current solutions in today’s market, ATIP is built for the telco edge from the ground up. ATIP enables faster rollouts with a highly scalable and programable management solution for telco-grade infrastructure. As the largest European player in the international open-source infrastructure software market, SUSE has developed this platform in close collaboration with the leading European telco operators such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Telefonica, and others.

“The future of the telecom infrastructure is fast moving and often difficult to predict,” said Keith Basil, SUSE Edge General Manager. “Telecom operators are looking for flexible solutions to modernize their existing networks, help rollout 5G networks quickly and adopt open frameworks, such as Open RAN while navigating disaggregation of their networks. ATIP has a flexible and adaptable infrastructure that future-proofs next-generation networks to support novel applications and use cases expected to arise from 5G, Multi-Access Edge Computing and general Edge computing. With ATIP, our telecom customers will thrive in a highly competitive environment.”

Future-proof

SUSE ATIP is a telco-optimized edge computing platform that packages the key infrastructure components – Linux, Kubernetes, security, management tools – in a customizable form, so Telco operators can easily adopt it for broad range of use cases across mobile and fixed networks. Further, the operators can minimize risk by using their existing infrastructure given ATIP’s support of a wide range of hardware. ATIP’s modularity and flexibility is explicitly designed to support and enable future looking cloud frameworks, such as LF Europe’s project Sylva.

Telco-grade Performance

SUSE ATIP delivers telco-grade performance attributes across the entire stack. Its Operating System layer provides low-latency, real-time performance and fast data path. The Kubernetes layer ensures performance-sensitive applications run optimally, with full lifecycle container security delivered by SUSE NeuVector. Additional functional attributes include:

Simplified Operations at Scale

SUSE ATIP utilizes Rancher Prime, a market leading Kubernetes management solution that is known for its simplicity, robustness, and outstanding user experience. SUSE has made key enhancements to Rancher Prime to support telecom use cases, with the following benefits:

Customer testimonial:

We have had a longstanding partnership with SUSE, which has been a good experience. By using SLE Micro, SUSE Manager and Rancher, we can fully automate deployments for upgrading our Edge cloud system. – Danny Al-Gaaf, Senior Cloud Technologist, Deutsche Telekom

For more information about SUSE’s Telecom solutions and Edge innovations, visit www.suse.com/sector/telco/. If attending Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023, stop by Intel and Juniper booths to check out SUSE Edge demos.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise-grade open source solutions, relied upon by more than 60% of the Fortune 500 to power their mission-critical workloads. We specialize in Business-critical Linux, Enterprise Container Management and Edge solutions, and collaborate with partners and communities to empower our customers to innovate everywhere – from the data center, to the cloud, to the edge and beyond.

SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, giving customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. The company employs more than 2,000 people globally. SUSE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the company, including statements containing the words “aims,” “targets,” “will,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” and similar expressions, may constitute forward-looking statements and should be read with caution. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including competitive landscape, development of customer deals, reliance upon customer relationships, management of growth and acquisitions, the possibility of undetected software issues, the risks of impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturns, pricing pressures and the viability of the Internet. In addition, any forward-looking statements included herein represent views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company does not have any obligation to update its forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date other than the date of this press release.

Copyright 2023 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Natalie Paffmannnatalie.kelley@suse.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/suse-introduces-an-open-and-flexible-infrastructure-platform-to-future-proof-telecom-modernization-301740924.html