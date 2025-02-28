Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Sushui’s Methanol Fuel Cell to Launch onto UK Market at BAPCO 2025

28 Febbraio 2025

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sushui Energy Technology (hereinafter “Sushui Tech”) is to show its direct methanol fuel cell series products at the Annual Event of British Association of Public Safety Communications Officials in Coventry on 5TH-6TH March (Booth No.: B19). It is the first time Sushui Tech shows its products in Europe. The company’s “All-Terrain All-Weather Power Solutions” contains methanol fuel cell generators ranging from 50 to 200Watts, and are featured with long voyage, easy installation, low maintenance costs, low noise, low carbon emission as required by applications such as smart cities, smart construction sites, surveillance & security, smart forest, disaster monitoring, and public security.

After a successful year of test in Japan, Sushui Tech is now looking into farther markets that hold similar potential for direct methanol fuel cell technology. “British market is showing a strong interest in our products. Since last year, we have received numerous enquiries from UK’s security sectors, and that’s the reason we chose Coventry as our first stop in Europe.” says Daniel Lou, Global Marketing Director of Sushui Tech. “We are learning from our clients in the market to see more possibilities for our technology and for our company, as we value close and timely ties with our clients as the utmost important prerequisite of our success in every market.”

In the next step, Sushui Tech will launch onto other countries in Europe, and also other important global energy markets like South East Asia and Oceania.

About Sushui Energy Technology

Sushui Tech was founded in 2017. The company is a renewable energy company providing independent clean energy solutions for critical IoT applications, basing on its proprietary methanol fuel cell technology. Years of R&D and customer service afford its team with rich industrial know-hows to cope with any power supply problems in IoT applications, be these applications in harsh environmental conditions like rainforests, desert, mountains, tundra, etc.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629181/Portable_power_MESH_surveillance_network.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sushuis-methanol-fuel-cell-to-launch-onto-uk-market-at-bapco-2025-302386860.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Mibro Unveils OpenEar Pro: Lighter Fit, Better Sound for Active Lifestyles

28 Febbraio 2025
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant leap forward for audio technology…

Geotab Innovation Awards: premiate le flotte che hanno ottenuto risultati eccezionali grazie ai dati

28 Febbraio 2025
I vincitori sono  stati individuati sulla base degli obiettivi raggiunti in termini di ottimizzaz…

Incontra il gigante dell’energia: Swatten presenta soluzioni C&I all’avanguardia a Key Energy 2025 in Italia

28 Febbraio 2025
RIMINI, Italia, 28 febbraio 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Swatten, una filiale di Sieyuan Electric Co., Lt…

Geotab introduces new vehicle safety and maintenance measures for UK fleets

28 Febbraio 2025
LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global market leader in connected…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI