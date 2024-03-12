SUSTAINABLE MARKETS INITIATIVE JOINS ITS FIRST TRADE AND INVESTMENT MISSION TO ANTIGUA & BARBUDA AND PLEDGES TO SUPPORT COUNTRY

Marzo 12, 2024

SAINT JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Sustainable Markets Initiative joins the United Kingdom – Antigua and Barbuda Trade and Investment Mission, a three-day event focused on focus on the key economic sectors of growth for Antigua and Barbuda namely: infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, fast moving consumer goods and the blue and green economy.

The Trade and Investment Mission is the first the Sustainable Markets Initiative has been invited to join, demonstrating the unique value that the Sustainable Markets Initiative can bring countries in pursuit of green economic growth.

As part of the visit, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has named Antigua & Barbuda as the first of its five countries of focus for 2024. The Sustainable Markets Initiative’s commitment to the country follows its participation in the Antigua & Barbuda UK Business Forum in November 2023, and ahead of its commitment to participate in the United Nations’ fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States taking place in May.

Jennifer Jordan-Saifi, CEO of the Sustainable Markets Initiative said: “It is an honour to have been invited by the Government of Antigua & Barbuda to participate in this Trade and Investment Mission. We are delighted to announce Antigua & Barbuda as a country of focus for the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and we look forward to deepening business and investment partnerships in support of the country’s climate resilience as well as blue and green economy priorities.”

Minister E P Chet Green, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, Antigua and Barbuda, said: “Antigua and Barbuda is delighted to deepen its relationship with the Sustainable Markets Initiative as a country of focus in 2024. As small island developing countries, unlocking financing for green initiatives is both an opportunity and a challenge. We welcome the support of SMI in navigating the sustainable transition which is important to Antigua and Barbuda as a global champion in the green energy space.”

The Sustainable Markets Initiative is a CEO-led coalition of more than 250 members, including some of the world’s largest companies across industry and financial sectors. Launched in 2020 by His Majesty King Charles III, when he was The Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative brings together the private sector to accelerate a sustainable future in line with its mandate the Terra Carta.

Jordan-Saifi went on to say the Sustainable Markets Initiative “will seek to leverage the scale, financial and technical capability of the private sector to support Antigua & Barbuda’s investment and business opportunities across infrastructure, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, fast moving consumer goods and the blue and green economy.”

She added that “bringing our member companies to see the blue and green economy opportunity first-hand has been critical to establishing the insights and connections needed to drive business and investment partnerships. Partnerships we hope will deliver a more sustainable future for Antigua & Barbuda as part of the growth story of our time.”

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

Founded by His Majesty King Charles III in 2020, as Prince of Wales, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has become the world’s ‘go-to’ private sector organisation on transition. Launched in 2021, the Terra Carta serves as the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s mandate with a focus on accelerating positive results for Nature, People and Planet through real economy action.

