Suvoda Further Advances Mission to Reduce Friction in Complex Clinical Trials With Addition of Dr. Jill Platko as VP of Scientific Services

Luglio 12, 2022

– Leading industry veteran joins Suvoda to advance the company’s eCOA product ahead of launch

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Suvoda LLC, a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex studies in therapeutic areas such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease, today announced the hiring of Jill Platko, PhD as Vice President of Scientific Services. Suvoda has led the way in IRT (Interactive Response Technology) development for innovative trial designs, and the addition of Dr. Platko to its team will further Suvoda’s commitment to supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies throughout the entire clinical trial journey for complex, life-sustaining studies.

Throughout her career, Dr. Platko has set a standard of excellence while working in challenging business and research settings and is adept at identifying opportunities for improvement through information systems and process optimization. In her role, Dr. Platko will actively collaborate with leadership to drive Suvoda’s Scientific Consulting practice, partnering with sales and services to ensure customers are set up for success with Suvoda’s eCOA (electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment) product — a solution on Suvoda’s platform that makes it easier for patients to report critical outcome data, currently in the early adopter phase. Dr. Platko will review the clinical protocol with customers and provide both scientific and clinical guidance on Suvoda’s design and implementation.

Dr. Platko joins Suvoda after serving as Senior Scientific Advisor at Signant Health, where she consulted with business development, project delivery, and product development teams and with clients with respect to eCOA systems for clinical trials.

“We are delighted to have Jill join our team. She is an accomplished leader in eCOA design and implementation with a record of success directing multi-disciplinary teams to design innovative applications that support science-based projects, including laboratory information system management and clinical research systems,” said Robert Hummel, Chief Operating Officer of Suvoda. “Her combination of scientific, clinical, and information technology expertise will only reinforce Suvoda’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions designed to manage the increasing complexity of global clinical trials.”

Prior to Signant Health, Dr. Platko worked as the Associate Director of Global Health Economics and Outcomes Research at LabCorp Drug Development (formerly Covance), where she provided scientific consultation and support for projects collecting eCOA. She earned her PhD in genetics and development from Cornell University.

“I’m thrilled to have joined Suvoda just as the eCOA product is ready for early adopters,” said Dr. Platko. “Rather than cobbling products together, Suvoda has built a single platform where eCOA, IRT, and eConsent all talk to each other and operate seamlessly. This unique approach underscores Suvoda’s commitment to quality, and to me, that’s exciting for the future of clinical trials.”

About SuvodaSuvoda is a global clinical trial technology company that specializes in complex, life-sustaining studies in therapeutic areas like oncology, central nervous system (CNS), and rare disease. Founded in 2013 by experts in eClinical technologies, Suvoda empowers clinical trial professionals to manage the most urgent moments in the most urgent trials through advanced software solutions delivered on a single platform. Headquartered outside Philadelphia, Suvoda also maintains offices in Portland, OR, Barcelona, Spain, Bucharest, Romania and Tokyo, Japan. The company consistently boasts a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of close to 70, far exceeding the technology industry average of 50, and has been selected by trial sponsors and CROs to support more than 1000 trials across 65 countries. To learn more, visit suvoda.com. Follow Suvoda on Twitter and LinkedIn.

