Swiss-Belhotel International Expands Presence in MENA Region, Signs Agreement for Swiss-Belresidences Rivan in Cairo, Egypt

5 Giugno 2024

(Adnkronos) – CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 June 2024 – Continuing its expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Swiss-Belhotel International, announced today the signing of an agreement for Swiss-Belresidences Rivan, an upscale new residential development, located in Cairo, Egypt.

The agreement was formalised at the Swiss-Belhotel International’s regional headquarters in Dubai on May 14th and the official launch event took place in Cairo on 2nd June, 2024.

This sealed the deal between the owning company Al Tameer Al Arabia for Real Estate Development and Investment Sae and Swiss-Belhotel International.

Eng. Marzouk Mansour Abdelrazek Namnam, owner and CEO of Al Tameer Al Arabia for Real Estate Development and Investment Sae, said, “With our extensive experience in real estate and collaborations with major global companies and consultancy firms, we are unveiling a new vision to revolutionise real estate in Egypt. Our goal extends beyond creating residential, administrative, or commercial units; it is about crafting environments that enhance daily life through upscale and sustainable developments. Our collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International for developing Swiss-Belresidences Rivan reflects our commitment to creating a new standard for high-end living in Cairo, while contributing positively to the city’s growth.”

Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, said, “We are glad to partner with Al Tameer Al Arabia for Real Estate Development and Investment Sae to bring this project to life. The Swiss-Belresidences Rivan in Cairo embodies our commitment to providing high-quality accommodation options in prime destinations. Our growth in the MENA region continues to be a key focus of our global expansion strategy. With our winning partnership philosophy, we work hand in hand with owners and investors to achieve the desired business objectives that the Swiss-Belhotel International is known for globally.”

Laurent A. Voivenel, Senior Vice President – Operations & Development, EMEA & India; Senior Vice President – Group Human Resources & Talent Development at Swiss-Belhotel International, added, “We are delighted to expand our footprint in the MENA region with Swiss-Belresidences Rivan that promises to provide an unmatched living experience to residents in Cairo. The high-end residences will feature facilities tailored to meet the needs of residents that are well-travelled, successful, well-educated and are looking for urban living spaces. With cutting edge technology, on-call services of housekeeping, outdoor catering and community activities, it will fit the rich modern lifestyle requirements. We are committed to fostering a mutually successful long-term business partnership with Al Tameer Al Arabia for Real Estate Development and Investment Sae and grateful for the opportunity extended to us.”

Swiss-Belresidences Rivan, a high-end residential community, is scheduled to open in 2026. Located in the prestigious R7 district of the New Capital, overlooking Central Park, it features landscaped gardens, water features, exclusive clubhouses, and comprehensive security. It is part of Rivan Square, a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment destination with retail outlets, restaurants, cafes, and other attractions. The complex also includes Rivan Tower, a 10-floor residential and administrative tower offering panoramic city views.