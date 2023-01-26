Swiss Industrial Company Georg Fischer (GF) Taps DXC Technology to Transform the Workplace

Gennaio 26, 2023

DXC Technology to empower GF’s global workforce with cloud-based solutions

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract by global industrial company Georg Fischer (GF). Through the five-year agreement, DXC will help GF to digitalize the work experience of its thousands of employees around the world.

Headquartered in Switzerland, GF is a leader in sustainable solutions enabling the safe transport of water and other liquids, lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. GF is on a journey to create a centralized digital hub for its employees, providing a real-time view of business operations and enabling data-driven decision making.

GF will utilise DXC’s Modern Workplace solutions to build a digital workplace environment based on Microsoft and ServiceNow technologies. The modernized infrastructure will increase flexibility and enable designs, workstreams and files to be shared virtually through a centralised network, enhancing productivity and connectivity between colleagues.

“With 15,000 employees spread across 34 countries and 139 companies, including 61 production facilities, efficient global employee collaboration is pivotal to achieving success”, said Uwe Kuehne, CIO at GF. “With the latest digital technologies, we can bring people together, personalize their experience and generate high-performing teams.”

Through DXC’s ServiceNow Strategic Business Group, GF will also improve its ability to manage and resolve IT issues using digital incident management processes. DXC will operate self-service software across asset and device management, helping to minimise disruption across GF’s organization.

“As manufacturers shift to the digital landscape, they face challenges integrating new solutions with their existing IT systems and processes.” said Chris Halbard, EMEA President, DXC Technology. “With our reputation for delivering excellence and our industry-leading partnerships with ServiceNow and with Microsoft, we are well placed to support leading organizations such as GF in their transformation journeys.”

As part of the agreement, DXC will provide support services across desktop, mobile and virtual desktop, including Microsoft Windows 11. DXC, Microsoft and GF will work together to align the current estate with the transformation roadmap.

GF – with its three divisions GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions – offers products and solutions that enable the safe transport of liquids and gases, as well as lightweight casting components and high-precision manufacturing technologies. As a sustainability and innovation leader, GF strives to achieve profitable growth while offering superior value to its customers for more than 200 years. Founded in 1802, the Corporation is headquartered in Switzerland and present in 34 countries with 139 companies, 61 of which are production facilities. GF’s 15’111 employees worldwide generated sales of CHF 3’722 million in 2021.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

