Sylvox Unveils Waterproof Smart Magic Mirror Bathroom TV

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In November 2023, the full-scene TV brand, Sylvox, unveils the stylish Waterproof Smart Magic Mirror Bathroom TV with the aim of creating a distinctive lifestyle and helping to enhance quality of life. This television is uniquely designed for bathroom environments to offer users and households a more comfortable, exquisite, and fashionable bathroom audio-visual experience.

Double Delight with Magic Mirror and TV: as a mirror bathroom TV, its distinctiveness lies in its dual functionality. It’s not just a high-definition television; it’s also a fashionable mirror. When the TV is powered off, the screen transforms into a complete mirror, enhancing the bathroom’s elegance and style. Once turned on, it immediately switches to high-definition TV.

Smart Interactivity: equipped with Google TV OS and Google Assistant, it enables users to easily download and access various APP and control the TV through voice commands. Furthermore, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, 5G Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring.

Waterproof and Durability: with a robust IP66 waterproof grade, it can withstand even the most humid bathroom environments. Its 500 nits of high brightness and FHD resolution guarantee an outstanding visual experience.

Suitability for multiple scenes: This mirror bathroom TV is available in two sizes, 24 inches and 32 inches. It is suitable not only for home bathrooms but also for RVs, hotel bathrooms, pools, rainy and humid regions and so on.

Black Friday Deals: Sylvox is including this TV in its upcoming Black Friday deals, offering exciting discounts to users. Additionally, Sylvox’s outdoor TVs, RV TVs, multi-color kitchen TVs, and other popular TVs will be part of the Black Friday deals.

About Sylvox

Sylvox is a global company which researches, develops and manufactures smart TVs with the vision to provide users with cutting-edge full-scene TV solutions and audio-visual experience, such as outdoor TV, bathroom TV, kitchen TV, RV TV, portable TV and digital Signage, so as to meet users audio-visual needs anytime and anywhere. Sylvox achieved No. 1 online sales volume in the U.S. on the outdoor TV category in 2022.

