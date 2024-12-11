app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Syrebo Joins Hands with Quality Production to Expand Global Reach of Rehabilitation Robot

11 Dicembre 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This year, Syrebo has reached a cooperation with Quality Production, the famous manufacturer of custom orthopedic aids in Belgium, and Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot is successfully integrated into their portfolio. The cooperation was solidified during a business visit to Quality Production, where both teams engaged in insightful discussions on industry trends, innovation strategies, and the future of rehabilitation care.

One of the key factors in this partnership is Quality Production’s confidence in Syrebo’s advanced rehabilitation technology. Syrebo’s Hand Rehabilitation Robot utilizes intelligent pneumatic technology to provide tailored training modes—offering both active and passive exercises to meet the diverse needs of users. Its intuitive design and cutting-edge functionality have made it a trusted choice for rehabilitation professionals around the world, further reinforcing the decision to bring it into Quality Production’s product range.

This collaboration is a significant step for Syrebo as it broadens its reach in the global market. With the support of Quality Production, Syrebo is poised to enhance its development and offer high-quality rehabilitation solutions to a wider audience, ultimately improving the rehabilitation experience for users worldwide.

Visit SYREBO on social media:Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/syrebosiyiintelligence/LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/syreboYoutube: http://www.youtube.com/@syreboMore about SYREBO, please check on the following linkhttp://www.syrebo.cominfo@syrebo.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578477/In_photo_left_Stijn_Langenaken_Frank_Iliaens_Peter_Boeckx_Quality.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/syrebo-joins-hands-with-quality-production-to-expand-global-reach-of-rehabilitation-robot-302328654.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

CGTN: China reaffirms economic confidence, vows to remain global growth engine

11 Dicembre 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Heads of major international economic organizations hailed…

RFOptic has launched its new RFoF Ultra product series to meet the rising demand for RF over Fiber links and subsystems for 12GHz and above

11 Dicembre 2024
The compact RFoF Ultra solution has an excellent price-performance ratio, making it suitable for …

Jolywood Solar Honored as “Top PV Brand Germany 2024” at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf

11 Dicembre 2024
SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — From November 27 to 28, Jolywood Solar showcased its cutt…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI