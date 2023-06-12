app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

‘Talent Beyond Boundaries’ Triumphs with Prestigious Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy 2023 for connecting skilled refugees to jobs worldwide

Giugno 12, 2023

SHARJAH, UAE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, has announced the honoring of the nonprofit international organization Talent Beyond Boundaries (TBB) as the winner of the 7th edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA 2023). This recognition comes as a tribute to the organization’s innovative efforts aimed at improving the lives of thousands of refugees and individuals in need worldwide. TBB is the world’s first and only organization that works on connecting refugees and individuals in need with international job opportunities, enabling them to resume their professional lives, rebuild their future, and achieve self-sufficiency by opening skilled migration pathways.

The seventh edition of the AED 500,000 SIARA award selected TBB from 423 candidates representing 41 countries. This recognition highlights the organization’s innovative approach in addressing gaps in global refugee humanitarian efforts. TBB has impacted governments in various countries, inspiring them to revise and enhance migration programs and visa services. Due to TBB’s efforts, hosting countries like Australia, Canada, and the UK launched initiatives such as the ‘Hiring Displaced Talents’ program, allowing refugees to utilize their abilities, skills, qualifications, and work experiences in official job opportunities.

The organization is renowned for being the first nonprofit to initiate an International Job Fair exclusively for skilled refugees and displaced individuals, to connect and pair individuals with prominent international companies and employers who are in need of their skills and expertise.

The organization has provided services to over 6,000 refugees. Upon job acquisition completion, it facilitates immigration and relocation to the new workplace. It ensures basic necessities, legal guarantees, documentation, social integration support, and other services. The organization has increased refugees’ annual income by over 750%. It established a digital platform verifying professional qualifications of 65,000 refugees worldwide.

TBB dedicated its efforts to make change and transform the concept of refugee support from waiting for assistance from donors to empowering refugees and enabling them to change their lives with their talents and skills through work. The non-profit’s strategy came in response to reports which indicate that 12.7 million of the world’s refugees are of working age, and amongst them millions are skilled.

Contact :

Abeer Al Mouaqqet00971555813388

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098797/Big_Heart_Foundation_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098798/Big_Heart_Foundation_2.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/talent-beyond-boundaries-triumphs-with-prestigious-sharjah-international-award-for-refugee-advocacy-2023-for-connecting-skilled-refugees-to-jobs-worldwide-301848115.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Huawei Releases the “F2F2X” Data Infrastructure Architecture to Help Financial Institutions Build “4+” Modern Data Centers in the Intelligent Era

SHANGHAI, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei launched its innovative data center data infrastru…

Get Ready for the AliExpress June 12 Event: One-Stop Solution for Comprehensive Vehicle Diagnostics, the MUCAR CDE900 PRO.

ONTARIO, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Looking for a reliable and efficient diagnostic to…

The 20th CACLP & 3rd CISCE Closed with Record-breaking Numbers in Nanchang

NANCHANG, China, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From 28 to 30 May 2023, the 20th China Association…

Huma receives multi-condition US FDA 510(k) Class II regulatory clearance for its configurable SaMD disease management platform

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huma Therapeutics (“Huma”), a leading global d…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl