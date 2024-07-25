Targeted Pre-Launch Scientific Outreach Drives 40% Faster Treatment Adoption

25 Luglio 2024

New Veeva Pulse findings show congresses and early-career experts have the strongest influence on patient outcomes

BARCELONA, Spain, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today revealed that targeted pre-launch scientific outreach maximizes medical affairs teams’ impact on treatment adoption in the latest Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report. The analysis shows biopharmas investing in pre-launch scientific activities and prioritizing congresses gain 40% faster treatment adoption than those that invested less. Early-career experts are also more open to digital engagement and four times more likely to start patients on a new treatment.

Healthcare professionals (HCPs) are turning to biopharmas to help distill rapidly evolving scientific evidence around new innovative medicines and complex diseases. By focusing pre-launch activity around clinical guidelines, publications, and congresses with a new group of stakeholders, medical affairs teams can reach key HCPs to improve treatment decisions.

“Gone are the days when medical could just focus on the top-tier scientific thought leaders,” said Angela Smart, director of global medical excellence and operations at ADVANZ PHARMA. “The range of stakeholders has broadened, and it’s imperative to expand our engagement strategies beyond traditional experts.”

The latest analysis from Veeva Pulse finds that:

“As HCPs gain an increasing amount of information to understand complex new medicines across channels, effectively communicating scientific evidence before launch can make all the difference,” said Aaron Bean, vice president of Veeva commercial business consulting, Europe. “By investing in different types of scientific outreach and engaging newer experts during this crucial window, medical teams can drive greater impact and faster treatment adoption.”

Companies can learn more about maximizing launch success and the latest Veeva Pulse findings at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe in Madrid, November 19-21.

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends ReportAnalyzing over 600 million HCP interactions and activities annually from more than 80% of commercial biopharma field teams worldwide, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report is the largest industry benchmark of its kind on HCP engagement. The analysis compiles real-time transactional data recorded in Veeva CRM and Veeva data products to deliver a view of engagement activity across life sciences. Indexed by Veeva quarterly, the data will help companies effectively and accurately benchmark performance to set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional InformationTo download a copy of the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva.com/eu/FieldTrendsLearn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva.com/eu/BusinessConsultingConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

