Tata Communications a Leader for 12th consecutive year in Gartner Magic Quadrant

3 Aprile 2025

MUMBAI, India, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Communications, a leading global communications technology player, proudly announces that it has once again been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services — marking its twelfth consecutive year of recognition for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Over the past year, Tata Communications redefined network services, transforming into an integrated, dynamic, on-demand network fabric. Key advancements included:

Genius Wong, Executive Vice President – Core and Next-Gen Connectivity Services & Chief Technology Officer, said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Gartner for the 12th consecutive year and we thank our customers for their unwavering trust. In today’s hyperconnected world, agility, resilience and security are paramount. At Tata Communications, we are committed to shaping and powering this next-generation network by investing in AI-based fault diagnosis and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of manufacturing, retail, banking, financial services and insurance and other sectors, we are building an innovative network fabric for a more connected tomorrow. Through our extensive network infrastructure and innovative services, we deliver cutting-edge network solutions to enterprises across the globe which are designed for robust and flexible connectivity.”

