Tata Communications collaborates with Microsoft to expand boundaries for voice calling on Microsoft Teams

Febbraio 7, 2024

– MUMBAI, India, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Communications, the global commtech (communications technology) player, has partnered with Microsoft to provide flexibility in collaboration and connectivity on Microsoft Teams for enterprises in India.

The Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform will enable both Indian enterprise users as well as multinationals with a presence in the country to seamlessly make and receive carrier-grade PSTN voice calls on any Teams device, anywhere across the globe, by utilising the Operator Connect platform.

With an extensive reach across more than 190 countries through partnerships with over 700 mobile network operators, Tata Communications is uniquely positioned to offer this regulatory compliant cloud calling and audio-conferencing capability.

GlobalRapide delivers on greater fraud prevention capability and strict diligence to local market regulations, thereby allowing businesses to securely interact and collaborate with their entire value chain across the globe.

The platform offers an end-to-end managed services layer, providing deployment, onboarding and management of Teams, endpoint devices and SBCs (session border controllers) with enhanced useability, security and regulatory compliance — all on a single platform. This will streamline the Teams platform management, providing enterprises with complete control and visibility and no additional hardware cost.

“While businesses are expanding, the geographical borders are constantly shrinking with the power of collaboration tools. To make the most of these innovative tools, enterprises need a global partner with local expertise,” said Sriram Sampath, Vice President, Unified Communications & Collaboration, Tata Communications. “Our collaboration with Microsoft on Operator Connect for Teams will further enhance workforce productivity and efficiency for enterprises, while helping them abide with the local regulations and compliance.”

“We are pleased to partner with Tata Communications to help our customers extend their global footprint through Operator Connect for Teams. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and productivity gains for businesses across India. Together, we are committed to help enterprises grow and scale – seamlessly, efficiently and securely.” said Shruti Bhatia, Country Head, Modern Work and Surface, India and South Asia, Microsoft.

Click here to know more about Tata Communications GlobalRapide.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today’s fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world’s cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications’ expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications’ operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications’ network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company’s communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications’ industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications’ control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited’s Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2268954/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tata-communications-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-expand-boundaries-for-voice-calling-on-microsoft-teams-302056019.html