Tata Communications Readies Kaleyra AI: The Game Changing, AI-Powered Future of Customer Interactions

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483), a leading global communications technology player, today announced Kaleyra AI — a future forward, artificial intelligence-powered flagship portfolio that’s set to redefine customer interactions.

The game changing portfolio will initially offer three distinct capabilities that go beyond traditional communication tools. Designed to integrate effortlessly with communication channels and live agent interfaces, the suite will leverage Generative AI (GenAI) to provide a competitive edge through streamlined, personalised and highly engaging customer interactions. The initial capabilities on offer comprise:

“Kaleyra AI represents a powerful leap forward and will be a force multiplier for enterprises to accelerate business growth,” saidMauro Carobene, Head of Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications. “For customer-facing roles, the portfolio will significantly improve engagement and interaction rates. In early controlled demos, we observed marked reductions in mean time-to-respond and resolve issues, especially during peak query volumes. For C-suite decision-makers, our generative AI-powered reporting and insights will enhance visibility into enterprise performance, all via a simple natural language interface.”

Kaleyra AI will initially be offered in beta to select Tata Communications customers early next year. A general availability release, on Tata Communications’ AI Cloud, is anticipated in the first half of 2025.

