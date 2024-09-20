Taylor Swift, Bruce Lee, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, BTS, & Hermès Birkin’s Star in Julien’s Global Auctions in Hong Kong and Beverly Hills

20 Settembre 2024

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Julien’s Auctions is hosting two extraordinary events this September, celebrating iconic memorabilia and luxury fashion pieces from global legends in sports, music, film, and fashion.

Legends in Motion: Hong Kong Exhibition and AuctionThe “Legends in Motion” exhibition and auction in Hong Kong will showcase an array of memorabilia from some of the world’s most legendary figures in entertainment and sports. This free public exhibition will be held at Pacific Place, Hong Kong, from September 14 to 27, leading to a live & online auction at Island Shangri-La on September 28 at 10 AM HKT (U.S. September 27, 7PM PDT/10PM EDT).

Exhibition Highlights:

Bold Luxury Celebrity Fashion Auction: Beverly HillsJulien’s Auctions also presents “Bold Luxury,” a live & online fashion auction at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on September 24 at 10AM PT, showcasing an eclectic mix of rare and iconic fashion pieces from celebrities and fashion icons.

Featured Highlights:

Julien’s Auctions continues to redefine the auction landscape by bringing together history, glamour, and investment opportunities in these unparalleled events. Bidding is open at www.juliensauctions.com.

