TCL CSOT Celebrate its 15th Anniversary and Unveils the Future of Innovations Displays at SID Display Week 2024

28 Maggio 2024

– SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL CSOT, a company focused on developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry, today celebrated its 15th anniversary and proudly presented the future of innovation displays during a keynote speech by Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT, titled “Beyond Pixels: Innovative Displays Leading the Future”, at SID Display Week 2024.

“This year is a significant milestone as TCL CSOT celebrates our 15th anniversary, marked by major achievements in small-scale mass production of our groundbreaking IJP OLED displays later this year and the launch of our latest display offerings at SID Display Week 2024. We have always believed in the promise of display technological advancements in creating a better life and a better future for all since 2009,” said Zhao. “With the progress TCL CSOT made in IJP OLED technology, we are reshaping the industry with more eco-friendly, eye-safe, and high-quality display innovations, opening doors to greater possibilities.”

Zhao believes that IJP OLED technology is the pioneering display technologies at the moment, even amidst structural changes in the industry and emerging technologies that are still on the path to mainstream adoption.

Over the past 11 years, since IJP OLED technology was introduced in 2013, TCL CSOT has taken steps to make the technology accessible to more people and achieved significant advancements in terms of enhancing visual experiences, reducing power consumption, and extending product lifespan amongst other developments:

In addition, IJP OLED technology offers additional benefits including higher cost-competitiveness, more adaptive production, and greater environmental friendliness:

Driven by continuous innovation, TCL Group is set to follow up with more products and applications based on the pioneering IJP QD-EL technology, which replaces the luminescent layer in printed OLED displays with quantum dot electroluminescent materials to deliver wider color gamut and reduction in power consumption, and a boost in reliability for a next-level visual experience. During his keynote, Zhao also acknowledged the difficulties ahead, particularly in increasing the lifespan of QD-EL’s blue light material to meet production requirements. To encourage collaboration and innovation, TCL CSOT announced the Blue Star Project with a $1 million prize to incentivize collaboration and accelerate breakthroughs in QD-EL technology.

With the various breakthroughs made possible through IJP OLED technology, TCL CSOT is solidifying its position as a key industry player committed to innovation, pushing the boundaries of display performance and user experience. Attendees are invited to explore TCL CSOT’s showcase at booth #315 during SID Display Week 2024 and experience the tangible results brought about by the company’s relentless pursuit of excellence.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

