TCL CSOT’s Display Technologies Take Home Nine Awards at ICDT2024, Including Best Display Product and Best Display Component Product

8 Aprile 2024

HEFEI, China, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL CSOT, a renowned industry player developing advanced, innovative display technologies, is proud to announce that its latest display solutions and technologies have received nine China Display Industry Awards at the 2024 International Conference on Display Technology (ICDT2024). The annual event, held in Hefei, China from March 31 to April 3, recognizes outstanding innovation in the display industry and also saw TCL CSOT showcase its leading display technologies.

TCL CSOT’s nine recognitions at ICDT2024 included the Best Display Product Award, Best Display Component Product Award, and several honors in the Application Product, Display Application Technology, and Innovative Display categories. These awards underscore the company’s continuous pursuit of innovative display solutions in diverse fields, such as TVs, monitors, 3D displays, healthcare, and automotive.

“We are honored to be recognized by ICDT2024 for our commitment to innovation and excellence in the display technology industry,” said Jun Zhao, CEO of TCL CSOT. “We are proud to be at the forefront of shaping the future of display technology and remain dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions for an advanced, connected, and healthy future.”

Best Display Component Product Award: The World’s First 14″ 2.8K Inkjet Printing Hybrid OLED Display

This marks the first application of IJP OLED technology in the notebook display segment, signifying TCL CSOT’s comprehensive coverage of IJP OLED in the fields of TVs, laptops, and monitors. With its 2.8K high resolution and DCI-P3 color gamut exceeding 99%, it delivers exceptional picture quality with vivid colors.

The combination of a new pixel structure design and IJP OLED technology enables a breakthrough 240 PPI in mass production and utilizes a new type of Oxide compensation circuit technology for IGZO inkjet-printed OLED in various forms. The Hybrid OLED technology, combined with advanced short-channel TFT technology, makes the product lightweight and portable, providing a delightful visual experience.

Best Display Product Award: 2K LTPO ultra-narrow bezel four-curve OLED screen

Featuring a border thickness of just 0.9mm, combined with TCL CSOT’s unique four-curved design, this display pushes the boundaries of visual experience and delivers a captivating screen aesthetic. With a high definition 2K resolution, colors are more delicate and natural. The adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz ensures smooth transitions between refresh rates, delivering exceptional performance in various usage scenarios. Enhanced by C8 luminescent materials, it achieves a peak brightness of 3000nit, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight while consuming less power.

In addition to its award-winning display solutions, TCL CSOT showcased over 20 innovative and revolutionary display technologies at ICDT2024, including the World’s Highest Resolution 27″ 8K Oxide Display. With its 8K ultra-high resolution and a DCI color gamut exceeding 99%, this display delivers natural and finely detailed colors, providing a truly immersive visual experience. With a contrast ratio of ≥2000 and support for HDR with precise local dimming in over a thousand zones, it meets the demands for high-quality visuals effortlessly. Thanks to its 120Hz high refresh rate, this product eliminates screen tearing and motion blur, delivering an unparalleled gaming experience.

Other notable exhibits include the 6.36″ LTPO Frequency Division Display OLED Screen, which supports two-way and three-way frequency division for adjustments without any limitations on the crossover frequency, as well as the World’s First In-cell Electromagnetic Touch Tablet, which utilizes cutting-edge technology to provide a paper-like writing experience with a stylus battery life of over 150 hours. The awards and accolades received at ICDT2024 reaffirm TCL CSOT’s position as one of the pioneers and leaders in the global display industry.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in the display industry. TCL CSOT focuses on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and ink-jet printing OLED to embrace the future technology trend. The company business includes large area displays, small medium displays, touch modules, interactive whiteboards, video walls, automotive displays, and gaming monitors. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting itself to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381161/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-csots-display-technologies-take-home-nine-awards-at-icdt2024-including-best-display-product-and-best-display-component-product-302110234.html