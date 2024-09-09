TCL to Introduce Home Energy Management System at IFA 2024

9 Settembre 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, introduced its groundbreaking Home Energy Management System (TCL HEMS) at IFA 2024 in Berlin, from 6 to 10 September. Designed to redefine home energy management, TCL HEMS promises a smarter, greener, and more efficient future for households.

Managing household energy devices can be challenging due to the lack of unified systems and seamless connectivity. TCL HEMS addresses this by integrating essential energy and electronics components—solar panels, inverters, energy storage batteries, heat pumps, EV chargers, and other home appliances—into a single, cohesive system. This innovation allows users to effortlessly control and monitor their entire energy ecosystem through the TCL Home app, providing a unified interface for maximum convenience.

TCL HEMS adheres to GDPR standards, ensuring data security and privacy through its proven TCL IoT system. The system’s standardized access protocol guarantees efficient, consistent, and interoperable data communication. TCL’s integration of thermal systems into the photovoltaic energy suite and the application of IoT technology for data connectivity are highlighted as industry-leading advancements.

TCL HEMS is designed not only to reduce energy costs but also to enhance energy independence and contribute to environmental sustainability. Users can achieve greater self-sufficiency, reducing their reliance on the grid and ensuring a steady power supply during outages. The system’s use of renewable energy supports a lower carbon footprint, aligning with global sustainability goals.

This year at IFA, TCL is prominently featured in Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany, covering an area of 2,662 square meters, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovations across display, home appliances, and new energy sectors.

About TCL PV TechTCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech), a subsidiary of TCL Industries, provides cutting-edge one-stop smart solar energy solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Leveraging TCL’s decades of expertise in electronics and photovoltaic technology, we ensure clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions. Our aim is to optimize benefits and enhance energy independence for our customers over the lifetime of the systems.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499345/TCL_IFA_2024_TCL.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499346/TCL_Smart_Home_Energy_Solution_IFA_2024_TCL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcl-to-introduce-home-energy-management-system-at-ifa-2024-302242127.html