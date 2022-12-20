app-menu Social mobile

TCL Unveils Latest Innovations and Major Updates at CES 2023

Dicembre 20, 2022

TCL brings its 2023 home theater, home appliances and mobile portfolio to CES along with a much-anticipated brand announcement

HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, makes its annual appearance at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. With an important brand announcement and full-category offerings, the top-ranking global TV brand shows how it will make life more enjoyable and accessible with the latest TCL technologies, through a face-to-face press conference and and exhibition.

CES attendees are invited to visit TCL’s vast 1,600-square-meter booth in the Central Hall at Las Vegas Convention Center to explore the design, performance and functionality of the latest additions to the TCL home theater and mobile portfolio. The booth also offers opportunities to experience the full range of TCL smart home products in person. Special exhibit areas will include deep dives into TCL’s leading Mini LED technology that sets a benchmark for the industry, QLED technology, a dedicated TCL Gaming area and a chance to learn more about its latest global sporting collaborations.

Visit TCL at Booth #16915 and #16937, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, from January 5-8, 2023. TCL will also host its Press Conference at 13:00 PST on January 4, 2023. Find details of the livestream information here.

Follow TCL on TCL social media channels for the latest updates during CES 2023.

Twitter: @TCL_Global  Facebook: @TCLElectronicsGlobal  Instagram: tclelectronics  YouTube: TCL Electronics

TCL Press Conference at CES 2023Date: January 4th , 2023Time: 13:00 (PST)Venue: Oceanside Ballroom D, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las VegasLivestream: go.tcl.com/ces  

TCL Booth at Las Vegas Convention CenterDate: January 5th-8th, 2023Venue: Booth #16915 & #16937, Central Hall

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1971109/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-unveils-latest-innovations-and-major-updates-at-ces-2023-301705998.html

