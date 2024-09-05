TCL Unveils the Future of Digital Art in the Home: Introducing the First-Ever TCL NXTFRAME TV with Audio by Bang & Olufsen at IFA 2024

5 Settembre 2024

Redefine Your Living Space with Art and Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TCL is redefining the concept of home entertainment with the launch of its first-ever TCL NXTFRAME TV at IFA 2024. This is more than just television; it’s the future of digital art and entertainment in the home. For the first time, art, design, and cutting-edge technology come together in a single, elegant package. The TCL NXTFRAME TV isn’t just something you watch; it’s something you live with. Its presence allows you to create your own atmosphere, blending seamlessly with your home decor like a masterpiece that reflects your taste, style, and aspirations.

A TV can be a gateway to limitless entertainment and a new way of creativity. What sets the TCL NXTFRAME TV apart is its ability to transform your living space into a gallery, even when it’s not in use.

For discerning users, the TCL NXTFRAME TV is more than just an entertainment center, it’s a versatile piece of art that seamlessly integrates with and enhances your home décor.

People whose rooms are made complete by having art hanging on the wall will love how TCL NXTFRAME TV combines advanced display technology, art, and unlimited imagination, in the super thin All-In-One package available.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV is the slimmest in its series at just 27.9 mm thick. It features a built-in chassis that eliminates the need for an external connectivity box, allowing for a sleek, uninterrupted design.

The Pro version of TCL NXTFRAME TV features Audio by Bang & Olufsen – the first product from the partnership between TCL and Bang & Olufsen. Audio by Bang & Olufsen guarantees that the sound of the soundbar and subwoofer has been tuned and tested to meet the standards of this world-renowned audio brand. The soundbar and subwoofer for the Pro version of TCL NXTFRAME TV is tuned by the same expert sound engineers who perfect some of the world’s most iconic speakers.

“This partnership opens up significant opportunities for both brands. By collaborating, we are bringing sound experiences to TCL’s customers, elevating the overall product experience,” said Duncan McCue, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships. “At the same time, this is further proof of our commitment to expanding our licensing partnerships business”.

“We’re enthusiastic about the potential for this partnership to grow”, said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Europe, “By further integrating Bang & Olufsen’s expertise, we hope to push the boundaries of home entertainment, potentially exploring more advanced sound systems and innovative features that bring an enhanced experience to our users. At TCL, we are committed to evolving and delivering the best of technology and design to our consumers.”

The TCL NXTFRAME TV Series is available in select European markets in later 2024 in multiple sizes up to 75-inches.

Elevate Your Space with Living Art

Imagine walking into your living room and immediately feeling a sense of calm and inspiration, as though you’ve stepped into a personalized gallery.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV is more than a screen—it’s a way of creativity. With customizable magnetic frames in Dawn Birch, Twilight Elm, and Vernal Mint, you can effortlessly match your TV to your room’s aesthetic, adding both beauty and function. The included magnetic snap-on frames make it easy to switch styles, ensuring that your living space is always a reflection of your personal taste.

TCL NXTFRAME TV uses TCL’s matte anti-reflective screen, with multiple software-enabled matte textures to choose from, so you can tailor it to look exactly the way you want it.

Choosing art has never been easier. TCL’s NXTFRAME TV comes with a free-of-charge curated library of art, and you can access an even wider variety of collections online. You can also display your personal art collection wirelessly or via USB. Through partnership with the National Gallery, London, the Art Library effortlessly transforms living rooms into personal studios with rotating artwork, including paintings, photographs, drawings, and street art.

Immersive Sound, Elevated by Design

The Pro version of The TCL NXTFRAME TV is an integrated system that comes with a matching wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and wireless subwoofer co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen’s acoustic teams to create an immersive audio-visual experience.

The Bang & Olufsen team worked closely with the TCL acoustic design teams throughout the product development to ensure every single note is as clean and pure as possible, exactly as the artist intended. Whether it’s for movies, gaming or music, consumers will be able to maximise their immersive experience; never missing a word of dialogue, a beat of the action or detail from a relaxing soundscape.

To deliver this beautiful sound, the final audio experience has been tested, tuned, and approved by the very same acousticians who are known for creating the world-renowned Bang & Olufsen products. This audio system also includes Enhanced Dialogue Mode and BeoSonic technology, allowing users to customise their sound profiles to suit any content type.

This partnership represents the first step in a long-term collaboration to transform audio experiences across the TCL portfolio.

Flexible Setup, Perfectly Positioned

TCL NXTFRAME TV mounts like a regular TV only you don’t have to pick your mount. A Flush Wall Mount bracket comes in the box and helps get the TV right up against the wall just like a painting.

Versatility is also a key aspect. There is TCL’s Movable Floor Stand which is available exclusively for use with the TCL NXTFRAME TV series. The elegant easel-style design includes detachable wheels for easy placement anywhere in your home. The optional stand also features a handy tray for storage, cable management, and a rear decorative cover for a striking aesthetic, front or back.

Elegant Design Meets Superior Performance

When you need a great TV on top of a beautiful piece of art, you don’t have to compromise.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV is meticulously designed to offer an optimal balance of aesthetics and performance. It meets the needs and high standards of gamers, sports enthusiasts, and action movie buffs with a 120Hz / 144Hz VRR panel refresh rate and MEMC combining multiple motion enhancement technologies for best-in-class clarity.

In addition, 240Hz Game Accelerator with Auto Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium provide more responsive gameplay and ultra-fast fast 240 VRR gaming designed to keep players at the top of any leaderboard.

Pairing its stunning screen with impressive sound, TCL adds Dolby Atmos, DTS, and DTS Virtual, along with Enhanced Dialogue Mode, for a complete audio package that is both immersive and clear.

The ”PRO version” of TCL NXTFRAME TV features a 3.1.2 Wireless Soundbar and Subwoofer with 230W maximum sound power.

TCL NXTFRAME TV A300W (without the wireless sound bar and without the wireless subwoofer) is Dolby Atmos 2.0 and DTS compatible.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV embodies TCL’s unwavering commitment to innovation. The recycled tea-based remote control reflects its environmental design excellence, utilising sustainable materials to reduce waste and minimise the environmental footprint without compromising on style or functionality. Providing a stylish and functional solution for modern living spaces, this model is not just a television but an integral part of home décor, offering a blend of advanced technology and aesthetic appeal.

Discover more products at https://www.tcl.com/eu/en

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

About Bang & Olufsen —

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company’s innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 1100 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-unveils-the-future-of-digital-art-in-the-home-introducing-the-first-ever-tcl-nxtframe-tv-with-audio-by-bang–olufsen-at-ifa-2024-302239364.html