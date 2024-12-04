TCMA joins COP29 with progress of ‘SARABURI SANDBOX’ attracting green funding to support Thailand’s Net Zero 2050

4 Dicembre 2024

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire– 4 December 2024 – Dr. Chana Poomee, Chairman of Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), revealed that TCMA has been participating in COP for the third consecutive year, including COP29 hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan from November 11–22, 2024, in Baku. The conference revolved around the theme In Solidarity for a Green World. Thailand, represented by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, showcased its achievements at the Thailand Pavilion, covering key areas: climate policy, climate technology, climate action, and climate finance.

At COP29, TCMA, in collaboration with Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), and UNIDO, presented lessons learned from the innovation ecosystem within the ‘SARABURI SANDBOX.’ Highlighting its one-year progress, TCMA conducted the seminar ‘SARABURI SANDBOX: Leading Thailand’s Pathway to a Low-Carbon City’ at the Thailand Pavilion and the GCCA Pavilion, demonstrating its pivotal role in transitioning Thailand’s industrial sector to a competitive and sustainable low-carbon economy.

Over the past year, the ‘SARABURI SANDBOX’ has achieved significant milestones through a Public-Private-People Partnership (PPP) thanks to the cooperation between TCMA and Saraburi Province led by the Governor of Saraburi, and domestic and international agencies. Some key successes include: 1) over 80% of construction projects in Saraburi now using hydraulic cement 2) the cement industry increasing its use of alternative fuels and renewable energy to 26% 3) a pilot project for cultivating energy crops, such as Napier grass, as alternative fuels for the cement industry 4) the installation of a solar carport with a renewable energy system at Saraburi City Hall 5) community waste management initiatives led by local administrative organizations, and 6) community forest projects to expand green areas across 38 locations.

The project has also attracted international collaboration. Princeton University has studied the province’s renewable energy potential to inform future implementation plans while GCCA facilitates global knowledge sharing and policy alignment to drive more projects in different aspects. These efforts are integral to implementing the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap and securing green funding for action-oriented projects.

“Having a clear plan, multi-sector cooperation and the right partnerships together with the vision of international organizations and commitment to reducing carbon of national organizations as well as actionable initiatives of local industries, is the important element to drive the change” said Mr. Thomas Guillot, Chief Executive of GCCA. “Thanks TCMA for their dedication, by what TCMA and members of Thai cement producers do is very incredible and important and can be inspire the other countries. The ‘SARABURI SANDBOX’ demonstrates TCMA’s astonishing pioneering role, and GCCA is proud to support these efforts with clear targets. UNIDO has further strengthened the initiative by connecting TCMA with essential funding sources.”

Dr. Chana, TCMA Chairman emphasized the urgency of accelerated action. “Currently, SARABURI SANDBOX can be seen the promisingprogress but global peers are also advancing rapidly. Thailand must to accelerate multilateral collaboration from all sectors. Harmonizing the government policies, eliminate regulatory barriers in transitioning to low-carbon economy, implementing low-carbon projects by private sector, involving of local communities, together with international organizations support both low carbon technology and green funding will be key to Thailand’s ability to drive a sustainable and competitive low-carbon transition.”

