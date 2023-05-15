app-menu Social mobile

Tealium appoints industry veteran Rob Coyne to lead sales in Europe-Middle East

Maggio 15, 2023

Coyne will serve as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Tealium EMEA, bringing more than 25 years of strategic martech and SaaS experience

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tealium, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), today announced that industry veteran Rob Coyne has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the EMEA region. Coyne will be responsible for leading EMEA sales teams, developing high-performing success strategies, and accelerating revenue growth. 

“Rob has a long and successful track record of scaling high performing teams to support enterprise customer experiences with complex and important technology platforms,” said Ted Purcell, Chief Revenue Officer at Tealium. “Not only is Rob a dynamic industry leader with proven expertise, he encompasses Tealium’s Ways of Work (WOWs) through his authentic and people-first leadership style. We’re thrilled to have Rob on board and looking forward to how he will accelerate our global team.”

Most recently, Coyne served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Thunderhead, leading the company throughout its successful acquisition by Medallia in February 2022. Prior, Coyne led EMEA expansion for both Hootsuite and Kenshoo, where he scaled operations from the UK globally, including throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Coyne has significant experience in sales leadership at high-growth public companies, also previously holding positions at SAP and Oracle.

Reporting to Purcell, Coyne will lead the sales and solution consulting teams across Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UAE, and the UK. Tealium’s presence in EMEA comprises more than 200 team members, and supports 300+ leading EMEA-based enterprises across 25 countries and territories.

To learn more about the company’s culture and joining Team Tealium, visit tealium.com/careers.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom.

About TealiumTealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium’s solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

CONTACT:Natalie Passarellinatalie.passarelli@tealium.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076326/Tealium_Rob_Coyne.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/153880/tealium_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tealium-appoints-industry-veteran-rob-coyne-to-lead-sales-in-europe-middle-east-301824686.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

