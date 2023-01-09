Tearlach Resources Expands Lithium Portfolio.

app-menu Social mobile

Gennaio 9, 2023

(VANCOUVER, CANADA – EQS Newswire – 9 January 2023 ) – Rock Tech Lithium Co Founder and Lithium Experts Lead Tearlach Resources.

VANCOUVER, CANADA – EQS Newswire – 9 January 2023 – Tearlach Resources is pleased to announce it will acquire 2 additional lithium mining projects in Canada. The company now has 5 lithium projects located in Canada.

Tearlach is a company where the world’s leading lithium experts have come together on a quest to discover “Super Lithium”. Most investors don’t know that super lithium is the lithium that is actually needed for batteries.

Tearlach resources is led by Paul Chow who is co-founder and former CEO of Rock Tech Lithium, which is one of the most successful lithium companies.

Tearlach Resources is also led by Lindsay Bottomer who is co-founder of the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia which is one of the world’s largest copper mines.

Tearlach Resources was recently publicly listed in USA, Canada and Germany and the shares of this company are available for purchase in Germany (ISIN CA8779052080 WKN: A1JUY9).

It is also listed in the United States under OTC: TELHF and in Canada on the TSX.V: TEA

The company now owns 5 lithium projects in Canada.

The US military has recently announced that it will be funding Canadian mining projects amid tensions with China.

It illustrates how Canadian mining is becoming the nexus of a colossal geopolitical struggle. Ottawa just pushed Chinese state-owned companies out of the sector, and the US is now moving public funding in.

In addition to the US military funding Canadian energy metal mining companies, Canada’s Québec government has revealed that it is in talks with Tesla about the automaker investing in the province.

A representative for Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec’s economy minister, confirmed that the official met with Tesla executives in California recently.

“The minister met with Tesla executives during a mission in California last month. They discussed Quebec’s place in Tesla’s supply chain.”

Thus, Canada is quickly becoming the hottest area for energy metal mining.

The pedigree of the board is one that would only associate themselves with Top tier projects. The Projects are all located in an area where there have been massive lithium discoveries.

To learn more about the company please visit The Financial Stars Research reports below in German and English.

For German

Dieser Super-Lithium-Börsengang explodiert im Wert! – 28.11.2022 (wallstreet-online.de)

For English

A “Superlithium” Stock That Is SURGING (thefinancialstar.com)

PR contact:

Chuck Ross

Suite 610-700 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC. V6C 1G8

604 688-5007

info@tearlach.ca

