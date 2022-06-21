Techman Robot to Showcase Newly Upgraded TM Robot S at Automatica 2022

Giugno 21, 2022

MUNICH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Techman Robot, the second largest collaborative robot brand in the world, will showcase the newly upgraded TM Robot S and smart manufacturing solutions at Automatica. The upgraded TM Robot S will have comprehensive hardware and software enhancements; smarter integration with vision and peripheral software, more intuitive human-machine interface, and safer human-machine collaboration, suitable for a variety of industrial applications, and fully realizing smart manufacturing.

Techman Robot will be launching the newly upgraded TM Robot S series. This series has enhanced the safety of human-machine collaboration over the current models. It has passed European and American safety certifications and has the industry’s most advanced collaborative arm with 31 safety certifications, the highest in the industry. In response to various industrial applications, Techman Robot has upgraded the dust and water resistance level of the S series and launched a newly developed robot teach pendent to make teaching and deploying robots easier and faster. In addition to hardware upgrades, Techman Robot’s innovative human-machine interface- TMflow has been completely revised and upgraded to version 2.0, providing a more intuitive operating experience. In addition, more powerful offline programming software can be used for application path simulation and cycle time calculation. TM Robot S series have both new software and hardware upgrades to quickly assist customers in creating collaborative robot solutions for various needs.

In addition to upgrade collaborative robot series, Techman Robot said, “We keep developing solutions to help enterprises and closing the gap for every business such as welding application, we’re going to have more welding related functions such as easy tuning, weaving, multilayer, vision-based application and etc. in the near future.” It helps users to meet the welding needs of different shaped workpieces, and is compatible with common welders on the market. It can be controlled directly through the robot interface and is no longer limited by the traditional way of using welding robots.

Techman Robot’s European office is located in the Netherlands, which allows them to respond effectively to the growing needs of their partners and customers in Europe, and also supports local businesses that are interested in implementing robotic solutions. Looking upon 2022, Techman Robot is optimistic on the development of automation and will continue to build up distributors on semiconductor, electronics, welding, food & beverage and Automotive fields to jointly explore Europe market. More information, please visit https://www.tm-robot.com/de/