app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

TEKLYNX Launches TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0, Enhanced Enterprise Label Management System

Marzo 7, 2023

AUCH, France, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TEKLYNX International, known globally for their barcode labeling software solutions, today announced the launch of their enhanced enterprise label management system, TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0. Built to optimize and standardize labeling, this solution allows companies to manage label design, approval, print automation, and reporting across their business from a single location.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL is designed to meet complex labeling requirements and integrate with on-premise or cloud-hosted ERP systems to maximize simplicity for print users. Its browser-based print interface, with access via secure user logins, eliminates the need for individual workstation installations and enables on-demand label printing from anywhere in the world.

TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0 offers exciting new features to help companies increase operational efficiency and streamline label printing processes:

“We’re excited to launch the enhancements offered in TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0 and pride ourselves on continuously improving our software solutions based on customer needs, industry standards, and advancing technology,” says Thierry Mauger, TEKLYNX International President. “TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0 helps companies simplify label printing across their supply chain and more easily adapt to change.”

Request a demo of TEKLYNX CENTRAL 7.0 to see how enterprise label management can benefit your business. 

ABOUT TEKLYNX INTERNATIONAL 

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736243/TEKLYNX_International_Barcode.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teklynx-launches-teklynx-central-7-0–enhanced-enterprise-label-management-system-301763531.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

e& reports a record 7.4% growth in consolidated net profit to AED 10.0 billion in FY 2022

– Board proposes dividend of AED 0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of AE…

Lycomato® delivers measurable, inclusive results for skin health and appearance

– BRANCHBURG, N.J., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Daily supplementation with Lycomato®, Lycored’…

OpenLight Introduces 224G InP-based Modulator to Advance PIC Designs for Datacom Market

– New Modulator Increases Speed and Scale to 224G/λ for Future High-Speed Applications MOUNTAIN …

Seraphim Gained “Low-Carbon” Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low Carbon

CHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl