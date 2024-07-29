app-menu Social mobile

Teleios Capital Partners Announces Promotion of Max Steinebach to Partner, Reflecting Firm’s Continued Growth

29 Luglio 2024

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Teleios Capital Partners LLC (“Teleios”), a specialist investment firm, is delighted to announce the promotion of Max Steinebach to Partner, effective July 2024. This promotion underscores Max’s significant contributions to the firm’s success and reflects Teleios’ continued growth.

Max joined Teleios in 2019 as a Senior Analyst and has since been an invaluable asset to the firm with his extensive experience working with boards and management teams across Europe.

Igor Kuzniar, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Max’s exceptional contributions with this well-deserved promotion. Max has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the European market, a strong track record of creating value through constructive engagement, and a collaborative leadership style that has been instrumental in driving returns for our investors.”

Max added: “I am honored and excited to join the partnership and executive committee at Teleios and want to thank all my colleagues and our investors for their trust and support. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our shared success and working closely with our portfolio companies to help create sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

About Teleios Capital Partners:

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, founded in 2013, is a specialist investment management firm operating from offices in Switzerland and the UK, and is authorised and regulated by the SEC and by FINMA. Teleios manages over $1bn USD on behalf of institutional investors comprising endowments, foundations, pension plans and family offices. Teleios invests in small to mid-cap companies across Europe, engaging as a long-term reference shareholder upon ownership, seeking to work closely with companies and support them in achieving their strategic objectives to create sustainable value for all stakeholders.

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: Rob Whiteteleioscapital@greenbrookadvisory.com+44 207 952 2000

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleios-capital-partners-announces-promotion-of-max-steinebach-to-partner-reflecting-firms-continued-growth-302208406.html

