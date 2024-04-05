app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Teleios Capital Partners: Statement from significant Marel shareholder on JBT transaction agreement

5 Aprile 2024

LONDON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 

Teleios Capital Partners LLC, a long-standing shareholder in Marel, has today issued the below statement.

Attributed to Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Teleios Capital Partners:

“As a long-term shareholder for over five years, we wrote to Marel last November to convey our support for rebuffing JBT’s initial approach, which we felt sought to capitalise on Marel’s governance shortcomings. We welcome JBT’s decision to revise its position, through both an improved valuation and more compelling deal structure, which we believe is to the benefit of all shareholders, including those who wish to participate in the combined company’s upside. We support their current proposal.”

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook:

teleioscapital@greenbrookadvisory.com, +44 207 952 2000

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleios-capital-partners-statement-from-significant-marel-shareholder-on-jbt-transaction-agreement-302109239.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Serie A – Roma-Lazio, derby tra debutti e zona Champions Vlahovic e Chiesa sfidano il loro passato viola su Sisal.it

05 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Roma, 05 aprile 2024 – Due debuttanti in panchina in una delle partite più sentite …

#VelocitySeries 2.0 Launch Alert: Dive into The Era of Data-Driven, Divisible Art with Bybit’s Exclusive Livestream with Oracle Red Bull Racing

05 Aprile 2024
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one of the world’s top three cr…

VTech Completes Acquisition of Assets of Gigaset Communications GmbH

05 Aprile 2024
HONG KONG, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — VTech Holdings Limited (“VTech”, HKSE: 303), a global le…

SNAI – Serie A: all’Olimpico è febbre da derby.De Rossi-Tudor, sfida tra debuttanti: Roma avanti a 2,25

05 Aprile 2024
(Adnkronos) – Sabato alle 18 i giallorossi puntano a rimanere in zona Champions contro una Lazio …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI