Telenor Denmark Deploys SoftAtHome Wi-Fi 6 Managed Solution

Luglio 6, 2022

The leading Danish operator launches a new Wi-Fi 6 solution with new routers and repeaters that is compatible with existing routers delivering the best Wi-Fi in the market.

PARIS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, is proud to have delivered a complete software solution to Telenor Denmark to offer a fully managed Wi-Fi 6 solution on three devices: DSL and Fibre Home Gateways and a Wi-Fi6 Repeaters. SoftAtHome’s Wifi’ON delivers ambient connectivity in the home and drastically improves customer experience. It simplifies the onboarding of repeaters in the home. It automatically selects the best Wi-Fi channel for each Access Point of the Home. It manages device roaming to the best Access Point and to the most appropriate Wi-Fi band depending on usage.

The wifi’ON solution enables Telenor Denmark’s MaxSpeed broadband offer to provide the best Internet experience in the market with a faster Internet speed and improved home connectivity. Launched in Q2, Telenor Denmark’s DSL Home Gateway and Fiber Home Gateway give access to a superfast WLAN using the Wi-Fi 6 standard with up to 1 Gbps wireless speed. The new Wi-Fi6 repeaters are compatible with new broadband routers providing a premium Wi-Fi experience to all Telenor customers. Moreover, the new repeaters are also compatible with existing routers, providing a more sustainable solution.

Thanks to smarter Wi-Fi features offered by wifi’ON, Telenor Denmark’s subscribers enjoy the best experience while working from home, playing online games or watching high-resolution streaming.

“We are proud to bring one of the first fully managed Wi-Fi 6 solutions to market as part of our MaxSpeed offering, so we can continue to deliver a truly premium Wi-Fi experience to Danish consumers,” said Lars Kyrø, Head of Internet at Telenor Denmark. “Working with SoftAtHome’s team of experts made the implementation smooth thanks to their professional, cooperative and flexible approach which led to a short time-to-market.”

“Telenor Denmark wanted to extend their premium connectivity services from WAN to LAN in a record time,” said David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. “We succeeded in delivering our smart Wi-Fi solution on their full range of Wi-Fi6 products, in less than nine months. The cooperation with Telenor Denmark’s teams was excellent, and I am sure that the new Wi-Fi 6 repeater, launched in July, will further consolidate Telenor Denmark’s position in the market.”

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect’ON), Wi-Fi (Wifi’ON), Security (Secure’ON), Smart Home (Things’ON), video (Watch’ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes’ON). The company’s products are deployed by Telecom and Broadcast operators in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has more than 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome’s hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices.

