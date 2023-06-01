app-menu Social mobile

Telos Announces Strategic Collaboration with GameStop to Expand Web3 Gaming

Giugno 1, 2023

New Collaboration Set to Onboard Mainstream Gamers into Web3 Games

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Telos Foundation (“Telos”) today announced a strategic collaboration with GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop”) that will allow the Telos blockchain to access mainstream gaming distribution via GameStop’s upcoming Web3 game launcher, GameStop Playr.

This collaboration signifies a meaningful opportunity to expand the global GameFi ecosystem and bring Web3 gaming to mainstream users. The collaboration will enable users to enjoy Web3 games supported by Telos, which is a decentralized blockchain with proven scalability, affordability, low carbon footprint, and impressive lifetime track record of continuous uptime.

“We are thrilled to enter into this transformative collaboration with GameStop,” said AJ Dinger, Head of Business Development at the Telos Foundation. “We believe this collaboration will be a meaningful driver of new users into the Web3 space. By combining GameStop Playr with Web3 games utilizing Telos’ high performance blockchain infrastructure, we can break down many of the barriers currently deterring Web2 players from embracing Web3.”

Justin Giudici, CEO of the Telos Foundation, shared Mr. Dinger’s excitement. “Telos offers an ideal environment for GameStop’s push into Web3 game distribution,” said Giudici. “We believe the prerequisites for advancing this dynamic space require a platform that’s fast, secure, sustainable and scalable.”

As traditional gaming studios, publishers and distributors explore Web3 technology, the collaboration’s objective is to help bridge the gap between the conventional gaming community and the Web3 audience.

About Telos Foundation: The Telos Foundation is a decentralized, independent, not-for-profit organization that oversees the development and governance of the Telos blockchain. In 2021, Telos introduced tEVM, the world’s fastest Ethereum Virtual Machine to run concurrently alongside the native Telos Network. In an ever-evolving world, Telos is focused on advancing decentralization through sound, reliable, eco-conscious and trustless technology while providing solutions that can lead to greater adoption of blockchain technology globally.

Press Inquiries: press@telosfoundation.io

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090312/Telos_Foundation_Telos_Announces_Strategic_Collaboration_with_Ga.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/telos-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-gamestop-to-expand-web3-gaming-301839485.html

