TELUS Mental Health Index: 45 per cent of workers feel exhausted after work; excessive workload is the leading cause of burnout

12 Giugno 2024

Study also shows 37 per cent of workers believe that AI will have a positive impact on their industry

BERLIN, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, TELUS Health released its TELUS Mental Health Index (“the Index”) with reports that examine the mental health of employed people in Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Australia. The European report reveals that 45 per cent of workers feel mentally and/or physically exhausted at the end of their workday, with too much work cited as the top cause of burnout. The Index also found that 37 per cent of workers believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on their industry. The European Index includes data from workers in Spain, Italy, France, Poland, Germany and the Netherlands.

“There is no question that AI’s advancement will bring significant benefits, potentially as pivotal as the industrial or internet age,” said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. “Organizations have the opportunity to engage employees in this evolution by ensuring that AI tools and training are readily accessible to employees, and enabling them to explore the technology firsthand so they can discover the ways it benefits them in their own work. As with any change, the best way to implement change is to engage people from the start, empowering them to grasp the possibilities and contribute valuable insights.”

The TELUS Mental Health Index also found:

As a leader in technology, TELUS is at the forefront of integrating and scaling AI and generative technologies across its business operations, team members and customer interactions. By fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning, TELUS empowers its team members to adopt and experiment with its internal AI tools in a safe and secure environment, free from the fear of making mistakes. TELUS is committed to developing a skilled, AI-enabled workforce to fully harness the potential of AI-powered innovation and growth.

While many workplaces offer Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) that could help support employees in this situation, TELUS Health research reveals that nearly nine in 10 workers are unsure or their employer doesn’t offer an EAP. The mental health scores of workers who don’t know or report that their employer doesn’t offer an EAP are at least four points lower than workers with an EAP.

In April 2024, the mental health scores of workers in various regions were:

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

The June TELUS Mental Health Index also includes insights related to workplace productivity and motivation in addition to burnout levels and causes. Read the full European TELUS Mental Health Index here.

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The data for the TELUS Health Mental Health Index was collected through an online survey from April 5, 2024 to April 17, 2024 with 3,000 respondents. All respondents reside in Europe and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

About TELUS HealthTELUS Health is on a mission to become the most trusted wellbeing company in the world by enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare and championing workplace wellbeing. By integrating advanced healthcare technology with comprehensive employee support services, TELUS Health provides a holistic approach to primary and preventive health and wellbeing for 72 million people across 160 countries. Our innovative digital health platforms, including electronic medical records (EMRs) and virtual care solutions, empower healthcare professionals, individuals, employers and governments to deliver personalized care efficiently. Our employee wellbeing programs offer extensive support through Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), mental health resources, financial counselling, and workplace wellness initiatives. At TELUS Health, we are committed to revolutionizing healthcare to ensure people receive the support they need and employees thrive both personally and professionally. Together, let’s make the future friendly. For more information, visit: www.telushealth.com.

