TEQUILA DON JULIO LAUNCHES FIRST EVER, LIMITED-EDITION DON JULIO 1942 EXPRESSIONS WITH INNOVATIVE GLOBAL CASK SALE

4 Giugno 2024

The auction for five new Tequila Don Julio 1942 Cask Finish expressions is now live exclusively in partnership with BlockBar

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tequila Don Julio, the leader in the luxury tequila category, is making history with its inaugural global cask sale, offering spirits collectors around the world the opportunity to own a limited-edition release of the iconic Don Julio 1942 with a special cask finish. To bring modern Mexico and tequila culture to fans around the world, this is the first-ever release of limited-edition Don Julio 1942 expressions globally.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9272951-tequila-don-julio-1942-expressions-global-cask-sale/

Bottled as new-to-world editions of Tequila Don Julio 1942, five expressions will be masterfully crafted through an extended finishing process utilizing casks which previously held Bourbon, Ruby Port, Orange Wine, Madeira Wine and Crémant. With only one cask of each finish released, owners will experience tasting notes that have never before been featured from this ultra-premium añejo tequila. The five, extremely rare and new Tequila Don Julio 1942 expressions are available through an exclusive online auction on BlockBar.com, closing at 10 a.m. EST on June 20, 2024. Following the auction, the owners of each of the new expressions will be invited to a special event at the brand’s private distillery in Mexico forming a cask owner community.

“The culture surrounding agave-based spirits is exciting, constantly evolving, and this inaugural Tequila Don Julio 1942 global cask sale demonstrates our commitment to continue to push the boundaries of what a luxury tequila experience can be,” said Sophie Kelly, Senior Vice President of Global Tequila and Mezcal Categories at DIAGEO. “We recognize that for many, luxury tequilas are considered an extension of one’s lifestyle, so we’re meeting the demand for prospective buyers and tastemakers to not only own an extremely rare, super luxe-tequila, but to own a piece of the Tequila Don Julio history and legacy.”

The five limited-edition Tequila Don Julio 1942 expressions were carefully selected to best complement the Don Julio 1942 tasting notes, while enhancing certain intricacies of its flavor profile. The Crémant Cask Finish introduces floral and citrus notes, while the Orange Wine Cask Finish imparts tea and sweet spices. The Ruby Port Cask Finish offers a combination of cinnamon and dark chocolate, the Madeira Wine Cask Finish brings the opulence of toffee and spices and the Ex-Bourbon Double Charred Cask Finish deepens the warmth of Tequila Don Julio 1942 with toasted oak and caramelized banana notes.

Crafted at La Primavera Distillery in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico by an expert team of tequileros, each step of the process from harvesting the agave to finishing each unique expression involved meticulous coordination and craft, using the same traditional standards of production that brand founder Don Julio González set when he first followed his heart and revolutionized the tequila category, resulting in only the highest quality tequilas.

Striking, bold and as unique as the tequila within, limited-edition bottles have been specifically created for the Tequila Don Julio 1942 Cask Finish release and will be individually numbered, featuring a gold-embossed icon that is emblematic of the origins for the five special cask finishes. These icons will be displayed on a vibrant, blue-colored Tequila Don Julio 1942 bottle which maintains the variant’s iconic architecture, a shape chosen by Don Julio González himself to pay homage to the leaves of the agave plant.

“We are excited to announce the partnership between Tequila Don Julio and BlockBar for the release of its inaugural limited-edition global cask sale. Tequila Don Julio is synonymous with quality and innovation, and this collaboration is testament to that. With one full cask each of five, bespoke 1942 finishes, we are excited to showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and innovative spirit that define both Tequila Don Julio and BlockBar. We invite tequila enthusiasts worldwide to participate in our online auction to become one of the world’s first owners of a Tequila Don Julio 1942 cask finish expression,” said BlockBar’s Jamie Ritchie.

The Tequila Don Julio 1942 Cask Finish Release – 2024 auction is now live on BlockBar, with each finish representing its own lot. The starting bid for each cask is $35,000 and individuals who are of legal purchase age for beverage alcohol in the country in which they reside, and in any case aged 18 or older, can participate by creating a BlockBar account before the auction closes at 10 a.m. EST on June 20, 2024.

Tequila Don Julio will store all five casks at its Mexico distillery until bottling which will occur between December 2024 and March 2025. The BlockBar global platform, powered by blockchain technology, offers owners a unique opportunity to sell or gift their special cask finishes of Tequila Don Julio 1942 to anyone of legal drinking age worldwide. Owners can sell or gift each cask NFT, representing the equivalent of the full cask of the tequila they purchased. At bottling, the cask NFTs will each convert to 40 NFTs that can also be gifted or sold, representing ownership of 40 cases of six 750ml bottles. These bottles will be stored by BlockBar and will be available for redemption globally by June 2025.

To learn more and keep up with the latest from the Tequila Don Julio, be sure to follow @DonJulioTequila on Instagram.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO:Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. Tequila Don Julio, Mexico’s original luxury tequila, uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio Alma Miel, Tequila Don Julio Rosado, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO:Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

ABOUT BLOCKBAR:BlockBar enables the wine and spirits community to buy, store, sell, gift, and ship the highest quality wines and spirits, sourced directly from producers and authenticated via blockchain. Our team has access to the world’s most sought-after bottles, barrels, and casks, many of which are unique to BlockBar. These are released on the platform through various sales mechanics, with many including immersive events and unique experiences. Underwritten by the power of blockchain, BlockBar guarantees provenance and authenticity so users can safely build their collections. Despite its cutting-edge approach, BlockBar’s roots stretch back decades. BlockBar was launched in October 2021 by cousins Dov and Sam, who are an active part of the family-owned Falic Group, a network founded in 2001 that today comprises over 50 businesses including Duty Free Americas, the largest duty-free operation in the Americas.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tequila-don-julio-launches-first-ever-limited-edition-don-julio-1942-expressions-with-innovative-global-cask-sale-302162583.html