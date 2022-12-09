TerraPay wins the ‘Best use of data’ award at the prestigious Banking Tech Awards 2022

Dicembre 9, 2022

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The renowned Banking Tech Awards awarded TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, with the ‘Best use of Data’ award for the year 2022. Over the last 23 years, the Banking Tech Awards has been recognising and honouring excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, along with the people who make it happen.

The ‘Best Use of Data’ award recognises TerraPay’s commitment to building innovative payment solutions for partners and empowering them with efficiency, security, transparency, and the power of data. In July 2021, TerraPay established a full-fledged, dedicated Analytics function. Over the course of the last 1.5 years, the company invested deeply in this function to implement reporting and complex analytics use-cases which have radically improved the scale and quality of decision-making logic, new product development and helped build thought leadership.

“We are really excited and honored to be recognised by the coveted Banking Tech Awards for our continuous efforts in building innovative payment solutions,” said Mr. Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO, TerraPay. “I would like to congratulate the TerraPay Analytics team for the countless efforts they have put towards achieving TerraPay’s goals. We look forward to our continued innovation in the fintech industry as we bridge the digital payment gaps,” he added.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Saransh Verma, Director-Analytics, TerraPay said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Banking Tech Awards for recognising us. TerraPay embarked upon the Analytics journey in July 2021 with the aim of enhancing productivity, facilitating data-driven decision across TerraPay and empowering partners with insights that help in business growth. I would also like to thank our partners and the entire team at TerraPay whose support has been the driving force in the analytics function achieving its objective.”

The Banking Tech Awards are owned by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector. The awards were determined by a panel of analyst judges and announced at the award ceremony at Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

About TerraPay

Headquartered in The United Kingdom, TerraPay believes that the smallest payment deserves a borderless journey as safe as the largest. The company has been building an ever-expanding payments highway that empowers businesses to create transparent customer experiences with an uninterrupted, secure, and real-time global passage for every payment, however small or large. Licensed and approved across 26 global markets, TerraPay companies are a leading global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, creating a more expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem. With access to a payments infrastructure that spans the globe, their partners become beacons of the promise of global financial inclusion.

For more details, visit terrapay.com

