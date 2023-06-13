app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Tetra Pharm Technologies announces successful In-Vitro drug release test of new analgesic compound

Giugno 13, 2023

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces promising results from preclinical testing of its pain-relieving drug – TPT0301.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent In-Vitro study of TPT0301, Tetra Pharm Technologies’s novel drug delivery technology was compared against more commonly utilized formulations for drug delivery in the oral cavity. A validated, artificial membrane, designed to mimic the oral mucosa, was used for the release studies along with relevant biological media.

Because the oral mucosa is highly vascularized, drugs that are absorbed through the oral mucosa directly enter the systemic circulation, thereby bypassing the gastrointestinal tract and avoiding first-pass metabolism in the liver. This makes oral mucosal delivery an attractive alternative to conventional tablets and capsules.

“The results from the In-Vitro study are very convincing, showing superior release to the reference formulations, and we are confident the upcoming In-Vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) study will further support the In-Vitro findings”, says Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The target of TPT0301 is the endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a widespread neuromodulatory system that regulates and controls many of our most critical bodily functions, such as learning and memory, emotional processing, sleep, temperature, pain control, inflammatory and immune responses, and appetite.

“In alignment with our long-term strategy, we will continue to invest heavily in research and development of new drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and related disease indications. We are very encouraged by the positive results from the pre-clinical studies of TPT0301, which confirms the great potential and value of our programs”, says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.” 

Tetra Pharm Technologies is currently planning for TPT0301 to progress into human trials as soon as the In-Vivo data have been evaluated.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:

Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098821/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988863/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-announces-successful-in-vitro-drug-release-test-of-new-analgesic-compound-301848153.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Scompenso cardiaco, in Lazio progetti di telemedicina per la gestione del paziente a casa

(Adnkronos) – Nello scompenso cardiaco si sta assistendo ad una rivoluzione copernicana grazie ad…

Trend-online.com si rinnova: Le Fonti punta su digitale ed eventi dal vivo

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 13 Giugno 2023. L’informazione online continua il suo trend di crescita e t…

DiGiEmme Serramenti: “La sicurezza comincia dalle finestre: perché scegliere persiane e scuri in acciaio inox”

(Parma, 13 giugno 2023) – La linea di persiane e scuri Vega, brevettata dall’azienda di Parma, è …

MMITA launches its first mobile app as a breakthrough social platform integrated with Augmented Reality

(Adnkronos) – The Next Frontier in Augmented Reality to create personalized experiences HONG KONG…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl