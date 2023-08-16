app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility

Agosto 16, 2023

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose-built headquarters facility to support long-term growth plans.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Located approx. 40 kilometers north of Copenhagen firmly within Medicon Valley – the leading international life science cluster spanning the Greater Copenhagen region and southern Sweden – the newly established 4,000 sqm facility represents a significant milestone in Tetra Pharm Technologies’ journey of planned growth and expansion.

Former manufacturing site of medical solutions company Ambu A/S, the facility has undergone extensive construction and building upgrades to accommodate the specific needs of Tetra Pharm Technologies to enlarge its manufacturing capacity, bolster and streamline its production capabilities, and provide an optimal environment for the company’s ambitious R&D activities.

“As a pharmaceutical company committed to improve quality of life for our patients, moving into this state-of-the-art headquarters facility is a momentous occasion. The new site empowers us to elevate our research and development efforts, expand and improve operational efficiency, and ultimately, enhance the accessibility of our innovative pharmaceutical drugs to patients as part of our market expansion”, says Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

The spacious facility provides Tetra Pharm Technologies with the opportunity to cultivate a dynamic and collaborative work environment for its valued employees enabling cross-functional teams to collaborate seamlessly.

Tetra Pharm Technologies will continue operating its existing manufacturing and production facility, located in Hillerød. The original facility will transition into a dedicated pilot plant allowing the company to conduct thorough tests, trials, and evaluations without interfering with the operations at its new headquarters facility.

Martin Rose, CEO, Tetra Pharm Technologies, added, “We recognize the immense value of our original manufacturing and production site, which has been the birthplace of our company. Retaining it as a test site will enable us to preserve our strong focus on scientific innovation for the ultimate benefit of our patients.”

About Tetra Pharm Technologies

Tetra Pharm Technologies is a Danish biopharmaceutical company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system.

For more information, please visit www.tetrapharm.eu

For further information:Martin Caspersencap@tetrapharm.eu+45 61224241

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184861/Tetra_Pharm_Technologies_Site_OL.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184862/TPT_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-inaugurates-new-rd-manufacturing-and-production-facility-301899619.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Rönesans Holding Spearheads Construction of 286km Electric Railway in Southern Turkiye, Boosting UK-Turkiye Export and Sustainable Transportation

ISTANBUL, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rönesans Holding announces its commitment to the construc…

Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 IN NOW! – September 11-15, 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Furniture China 2023 and Maison Shanghai 2023 will be hel…

New and Updated Resources Published to Help Guide Oncology Care in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network expands materials tailored for the MENA region to help …

Starlizard Integrity Services identifies 79 suspicious football matches played globally in first half of 2023

35% of suspect games took place in three countries 21% related to First Half Only betting markets…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl