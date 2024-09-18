app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Tetra Pharm Technologies Relocates to Copenhagen Towers

18 Settembre 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tetra Pharm Technologies are thrilled to announce the relocation of headquarters to Copenhagen Towers in Copenhagen. Effective October 1st, 2024, this strategic move reflects the company´s commitment to growth, accessibility, and collaboration.

 

“Driven by our vision for innovation, we’ve chosen Copenhagen Towers as our new home. Its vibrant business ecosystem and exceptional amenities align perfectly with our mission”, says Jesper Breum, COO, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

Copenhagen Towers, strategically positioned in Copenhagen, offers unparalleled connectivity. Proximity to major transportation hubs, such as Copenhagen airport, ensures seamless interactions with partners, clients, and stakeholders.

Collaborations and partnerships within the pharmaceutical industry, as well as with research institutions and regulatory agencies, are driving drug innovation.

“By combining expertise, sharing resources, and fostering knowledge exchange, collaborations are cultivating innovation and propelling advancements in healthcare”, CEO Martin Rose states.

Designed by Foster & Partners, the Towers embody Tetra Pharm´s commitment to cutting-edge solutions.

Tetra Pharm Technologies’ management, employees, and partners eagerly anticipate this transition.

“We invite everyone to join us in this exciting chapter.” Martin Rose adds.

The official move to Copenhagen Towers is scheduled for October 1st, 2024.

For media inquiries contact:

PR Manager Tue Wettergreen PaltorpEmail: tue.paltorp@tetrapharm.euPhone: +45-31441969

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506364/Copenhagen_Towers.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506365/TPT_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tetra-pharm-technologies-relocates-to-copenhagen-towers-302249266.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation Announce Strategic Partnership

18 Settembre 2024
EDISON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Transaction Systems and Orion Innovation (“Orion”), …

L’artista Marco Marchese Borrelli dà vita al primo Robot Primitivo realizzato con l’Intelligenza Artificiale. Dal 24 al 27 ottobre a Marmomac 2024

18 Settembre 2024
(Adnkronos) – 18 settembre 2024. È dedicato e ispirato ai Giganti di Mont’e Prama di Cabras – tra…

Fruit Attraction celebra la più grande edizione della sua storia posizionando Madrid come epicentro mondiale dell’industria ortofrutticola

18 Settembre 2024
MADRID, 18 settembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dall’ 8 al 10 ottobre, Fruit Attraction ospiterà la sua…

Hygenco enters into MOU with REC to finance Green Ammonia Project in Gopalpur, Odisha

18 Settembre 2024
GURUGRAM, India and AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hygenco Green Energies Pvt L…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI