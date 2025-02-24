Skip to main content
TFS HealthScience Announces Leadership Transition: Katarina Ageborg Appointed Chairman of the Board, Markus Granlund Named Acting CEO

24 Febbraio 2025

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Katarina Ageborg as Chairman of the Board and Markus Granlund as acting CEO, effective immediately. These leadership changes mark an exciting new chapter for TFS as the company continues its mission to empower its partners to advance treatments that promote health and well-being across the globe.

Katarina Ageborg, a distinguished leader in the life sciences industry, brings more than 25 years of executive experience to TFS, including senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca where she was part of the Global Executive team for several years. Her expertise in strategic leadership, corporate governance, and patient-centric innovation will be instrumental in shaping the company’s future direction. As Chairman of the Board, she will help strengthen TFS’s global presence, deepen client relationships, and drive continued growth. Anders Slettengren will continue to serve on the board together with Per Magnusson and Magnus Stephensen.

Markus Granlund, a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading international operations, has served as a TFS Board member since October 2024 and previously spent 16 years at Semcon, including 13 years as CEO. His expertise in managing global teams, driving operational excellence, and fostering client-focused partnerships will ensure a seamless transition while reinforcing TFS’s commitment to high-quality service and innovation. His appointment follows the leadership announcement shared by Ratos on Thursday, underscoring a unified commitment to TFS’s continued success and stability.

“I am excited to contribute to TFS’s growth and work alongside our talented teams as we continue to strengthen the company’s position in the industry,” said Markus Granlund, acting CEO, TFS. “With a sustained focus on agility, operational excellence, and deep partnerships, we will continue evolving to meet the needs of our clients while delivering solutions that make a real difference in the lives of patients worldwide.”

Under the new leadership, TFS will continue strengthening its scientific expertise and operational excellence while expanding its capabilities across key therapeutic areas. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, the company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, flexible solutions that drive meaningful progress in clinical research.

“This leadership transition is about building on our momentum and ensuring that TFS remains a trusted partner for biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide,” added Markus Granlund. “We are committed to delivering high-quality clinical research services, fostering innovation, and always keeping patients at the heart of what we do.”

About TFS HealthScienceTFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. With nearly 700 professionals across 40 countries, TFS and its strategic partners provide tailored strategic resourcing solutions and clinical development services in specialized therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology. Dedicated to empowering partners and enriching lives, TFS offers flexible solutions that combine global reach with the agility and responsiveness of a mid-sized CRO.

For more information, visit www.tfscro.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626111/TFS_HealthScience__Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tfs-healthscience-announces-leadership-transition-katarina-ageborg-appointed-chairman-of-the-board-markus-granlund-named-acting-ceo-302383362.html

