TFS HealthScience Appoints Miriam Martin as Vice President of Business Development, Clinical Development Services

25 Marzo 2025

LUND, Sweden, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TFS HealthScience (TFS), a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO), is pleased to announce that Miriam Martin, a long-standing member of the organization, has been appointed Vice President of Business Development, Clinical Development Services (CDS). With this new role, Miriam also joins the TFS Executive Committee, reinforcing the company’s commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and fostering strong partnerships.

Miriam has been a cornerstone of TFS for over 15 years, contributing meaningfully to the company’s commercial success through progressive leadership roles and deep industry expertise spanning both sponsor-side and CRO environments. Her tenure spans a transformative era at TFS, including five acquisitions, becoming part of the Ratos Group, and the company’s global expansion into key regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Over the past five years, Miriam has driven milestone sales outcomes and the growth of key business development functions. Her leadership has also supported the scalability and success of the functional service provider (FSP) model at TFS, enabling flexible and high-quality Strategic Resourcing Solutions aligned with evolving partner needs.

“Miriam’s impact on TFS is both profound and enduring,” said Markus Granlund, CEO of TFS HealthScience. “She has played an integral role in shaping the TFS we know today. Her leadership, insight, and unwavering commitment to our company and mission make her the ideal person for this role. We are proud to welcome her to the Executive Committee.”

Miriam’s appointment comes at a time of continued momentum for TFS, highlighted by advancements across its core therapeutic areas. The company has recently initiated pivotal early- and late-phase clinical programs in ophthalmology—including studies in diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases—alongside expanding oncology efforts in pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and other hematologic indications. TFS is also growing its dermatology and neuroscience portfolios with recently awarded studies in atopic dermatitis, complex wound healing, and multiple sclerosis. This progress underscores the company’s deep therapeutic expertise and unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and patient-centered impact.

“I am truly honored to continue growing with TFS in this capacity,” said Miriam Martin. “TFS has believed in me, invested in me, and surrounded me with remarkable people. I am grateful to those who have supported me, and I look forward to continuing our mission of empowering our partners and enriching lives.”

As Vice President of Business Development, CDS, Miriam will focus on enhancing client engagement, driving sustainable growth strategies, and championing innovative approaches to clinical development. Her seat on the Executive Committee will provide expanded opportunities to advocate for the voice of TFS’s partners, collaborate cross-functionally, and further strengthen an inclusive culture that prioritizes relationships, innovation, and shared success.

About TFS HealthScienceTFS HealthScience is a full-service, global Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to advance innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. With operations across 40 countries, TFS and its strategic partners provide tailored strategic resourcing solutions and clinical development services in specialized therapeutic areas, including dermatology, internal medicine, neuroscience, oncology, and ophthalmology. Dedicated to empowering partners and enriching lives, TFS offers flexible solutions that combine global reach with the agility and responsiveness of a mid-sized CRO.

For more information, visit www.tfscro.com.

