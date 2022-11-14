The 2022 World Industrial Design Congress (WIDC) held in Yantai, Shandong Province

Novembre 14, 2022

– YANTAI, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Shandong Provincial People’s Government and organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the China Industrial Design Association and the Yantai Municipal People’s Government, the 2022 World Industrial Design Congress (WIDC) opened in Yantai, Shandong.

Also present at the 2022 WIDC, which is themed “Design – Chain of Future Industry”, were representatives of provincial (autonomous regional, municipal) industry and information technology departments, industry organizations, scientific research institutions, universities, and enterprises. According to the Organizing Committee, during the conference, the 2022 China Excellent Industrial Design Award recognized at an award ceremony a total of 59 products (works) with gold, silver and bronze awards. The award-winning works and more than 500 excellent designs that entered the shortlist for physical re-evaluation were put on display at the exhibition of CEID works.

Source: Organizing Committee of the WIDC 2022

