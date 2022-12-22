app-menu Social mobile

The 29th China International Advertising Festival opened in Xiamen boosts the iteration and upgrading of the advertising industry in the Web3.0 era

– XIAMEN, China, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 29th China International Advertising Festival (29th CIAF), which is sponsored by China Advertising Association (CAA) and supported by Xiamen People’s Government, launched in Xiamen on December 21, 2022.

The opening of the 29th CIAF also attracts close attention of the advertising and media industry worldwide. To express the support of the international advertising industry for China’s advertising and media industry and his warm congratulations to this Festival, Mr. Sasan Saeidi, Chairman and Global President of the International Advertising Association (IAA),  recorded a video to wish the 29th CIAF a complete success and shown his expectation of presenting at the 30th CIAF next year. He said the close relationship between CAA and IAA is crucial and significant, and he is looking forward to expand the fields of cooperation and update the content of cooperation in order to create a greater interaction.

With the opening of the 29th CIAF, CAA Chairman Zhang Guohua announced two influential and favorable projects about the advertising industry, i.e., the advertising alliance chain and the Metaverse Circle, a “national green consumption brand metaverse” platform.

Ten summit forums, five launch events and five professional exhibitions will be held during the Festival. Also, there will be free exhibitions for all the visitors. Welcome all the advertisers to enjoy the exclusive carnival and witness the prosperity of the Chinese advertising industry.

